Minnesota Vikings To Win The Super Bowl? One GM’s Twisted Answer Says It Might Very Well Happen

The Minnesota Vikings are “total frauds.”

That’s how a frustrated NFL general manager of a team that lost to Minnesota earlier this season put it this week as he went through a tedious discussion about the NFC’s No. 2 seed in the NFL playoff picture.

“That’s a team that should be .500, at best. They have two players who you have to account for, (wide receiver Justin) Jefferson and (running back Dalvin) Cook,” the GM explained in part of a rant that got increasingly testy as he thought about it. “They’re so lucky how things have fallen in place.”

The GM then took a moment to get control of his anger, which he admitted is attached to losing to the Vikings this season. As he took a few seconds to think about it, he then made another strange admission.

“They might very well win the Super Bowl,” the GM said. “That’s how bizarre this season has been.”

These Minnesota Vikings stats are wild

From a statistical standpoint, there is no question the stars have aligned for the 11-3 Vikings this season under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

They have been outgained for the season by opponents. Per play, the Vikings defense is surrendering 5.9 yards while their offense is gaining only 5.4 yards. That’s almost unheard of for serious contenders (no team with a negative per play average has won the Super Bowl).

They have given up 30 points or more in four of their past six games and at least 22 in all six games.

They are 10-0 in games decided by eight points or less.

They have won only one game by double digits.

They have beaten only three teams with winning records.

They were dominated in their three losses to Dallas, Philadelphia, and Detroit by a combined score of 98-33.

They have comeback from deficits of 33, 17 and 14 points in the second half of games, including the historic win against Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the trickiest teams to figure out in the NFL.

Can the 2022 Minnesota Vikings win the Super Bowl?

Still, there are qualities about the Vikings that the GM liked enough to say he could see it lining up as a very weird year.

“The first thing I ask myself is, ‘Can they get to the Super Bowl?’” the GM said. “Given that they got dominated by Philadelphia and Dallas, you’d tend to think no. I’m not sure they can even beat San Francisco, but that game will probably be in Minnesota at this point. (As for the Eagles and Cowboys) they will probably only have to face one of them. If (Eagles quarterback) Jalen Hurts is banged up, that changes things.

“The Cowboys destroyed them a couple of weeks ago, so you wonder about that. But then you think, it’s the Cowboys. They don’t know how to win a big game.”

As the GM said that, he kept toggling between arguing for the Vikings even getting to the Super Bowl and the fact that he doesn’t think they are good enough to be in the playoffs. Then came the grander idea of whether they can win a Super Bowl.

“The thing is that the AFC teams are all going to give up points. Kansas City is no good on defense. Buffalo is more injured than ever. Cincinnati makes great adjustments in the second half, but they don’t scare you. If any of the other teams (the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore or Miami) get it, they’re even worse,” the GM said.

“The one thing you know if that the Vikings can score. I’m not a big fan of (quarterback Kirk) Cousins, but when you have Jefferson, Cook and the rest of those offensive players, you create problems … it would be shocking, but not crazy, if that makes sense.”

Normally, that wouldn’t make sense. In 2022, it somehow does.