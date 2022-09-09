The beginning of Jalen Reagor’s career has not been particularly successful. However, it appears as though he has found someone who likes him in Minnesota, but maybe just a little bit too much…

Reagor, who played his college ball at TCU, was drafted No. 21 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. His first two years in the league did not go as planned.

In 2020, while dealing with injury, Reagor caught 31 passes for 396 yards with just one touchdown in 11 games. He also muffed two punts during a playoff loss in the Wild Card round.

Jalen Reagor gets a fresh start in Minnesota (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In 2021, his first full season with the team, Reagor made 12 starts in 16 games and caught 31 passes, again, for less yardage than the year prior. He doubled his touchdown total from his rookie season but that number was only two, so… more bad than good.

This drop on 4th down by Jalen Reagor to lose to the Giants was absolutely brutal pic.twitter.com/ByQLn3xoNL — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) February 10, 2022

As a result of his poor play, his stock plummeted and the Philadelphia organization was ready to cut ties. They traded Reagor to Minnesota on August 31 for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.

It wasn’t a great haul for the Eagles, but Reagor did not have much trade value.

Despite his struggles in Philly, it sounds like his new team is excited to have him. At the very least, Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels is thrilled.

He spoke about the idea of using Regor as a punt returner on Thursday and got unnecessarily thirsty while doing so.

“He’s a very stout, cocky-built guy,” Daniels said.

If he had stopped there, it probably would have been fine. But he continued:

“Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude.”

Here are his full comments:

Now, with football, talking about beefy fellas and jacked athletes is totally normal. But we can all agree that, even for a special teams coordinator, Daniels went a little bit too far, right?! BONK!