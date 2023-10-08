Minnesota Vikings Fumbling Problem Rears Ugly Head On FIRST PLAY Against Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

The Minnesota Vikings lost four games over the entire regular season last year. They’ve lost three games already this season. Many people want to blame Kirk Cousins, but he’s played mostly fine. The real problem is the turnovers. Specifically, the Vikings cannot stop fumbling the football.

Minnesota entered Week 5 with the second-worst turnover differential in the league at -8. Only the Las Vegas Raiders (-9) were worse.

The Minnesota Vikings lead the NFL in lost fumbles. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

They lost seven fumbles in the first three games, including six in Weeks 1 and 2 alone. Five of their seven fumbles came in the first quarter, including a first-possession fumble against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Apparently, against AFC West opponents, the Vikings don’t want to hang onto the football to start the game.

Minnesota Vikings fumble on the first play against the Kansas City Chiefs

In a massive Week 4 matchup at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota started with the football. Kirk Cousins hit tight end Josh Oliver on a short completion and Oliver took off down the middle of the field. Minnesota appeared to start the game with a nice 15-yard gain.

However, you can probably guess where this is going. Oliver coughed the ball up at the end of the play and the Chiefs recovered.

That added one more to Minnesota’s league-leading fumbles lost number and they now have 8 in just four games and one play. They also lead the NFL with 12 giveaways.

Josh Oliver loses the Vikings' eighth fumble of the season on today's very first play from scrimmage pic.twitter.com/mpnUtsUcLr — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 8, 2023

The Chiefs took full advantage and scored a touchdown following the turnover.

Winning games in the NFL is hard. Winning games in the NFL over the reigning Super Bowl champions is even harder.

Trying to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions while giving the football away? Damn-near impossible.

We’ll see if the Vikings can do a better job of taking care of the football for the rest of the game. If not, it’s going to be a loooooong day in Minneapolis.