Minnesota Vikings Defense Redeems Mind-Numbingly Boring Game With Incredible Keg Stand Celebration

The Minnesota Vikings busted out a wild celebration after recovering a fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Roughly halfway through the third quarter, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfroe caught a screen pass. After charging upfield, Vikings safety Joshua Metellus jarred the ball loose, and his teammates recovered it. It marked the safety’s fourth forced fumble, tied for third-most in the NFL.

Whenever defenses in today’s NFL force a turnover, they usually run to a nearby endzone to perform a coordinated celebration. We’ve seen group photos and fake roller coaster rides, fairly standard stuff. But the Vikings defense just pulled off the best celebration of any defense – and maybe even offense – we’ve seen this season.

After recovering Renfroe’s fumble, the defense performed a “keg stand” routine. Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon got lifted by two teammates to do the drinking, and linebacker Ivan Pearce Jr. acted as the keg. Two teammates lifted Blackmon up, and everyone one else pretended to get their fill of the precious booze.

That in and of itself is great, but safety Josh Mettellus really sold this. After getting a few “swigs,” he stumbled around and pretended he had one too many.

The #Vikings defense just gave us a keg stand celebration 😂😂pic.twitter.com/1c5AM6ByWO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2023

Frankly, the Vikings defense was due for a celebration. They erased a pitiful performance by their offense and shut out the Raiders in a mind-numbingly boring 3-0 victory.

Fittingly, Pace Jr. – the unsung hero of the whole celebration – picked off Aidan O’Connell to seal the win. Additionally, he landed a spectacular back flip that was 10 times better than the game itself.

The offense should by the defender an actual keg or two to thank them for saving their skins.