Minnesota Vikings At Philadelphia Eagles Thursday Night Football NFL Week 2 Best Bets

There are a few bets I like in the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) Thursday Night Football NFL Week 2 meeting at the Lincoln Financial Field. Yet, considering my bankroll and the remaining 15 games on the NFL Week 2 slate, I’m splitting 1 unit (u) among the following Vikings-Eagles bets …

Minnesota +6.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook. OVER Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson 49.5 Receiving Yards (-113) at FanDuel Sportsbook. OVER 48.5 (-115) in Vikings-Eagles at FanDuel.

Kirk Cousins and Minnesota’s offense puked all over themselves in a 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. Three turnovers by Cousins cost the Vikings that game. They opened as -6.5 favorites and closed at -4.

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins passes the ball vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles held off the Patriots 25-20 in Week 1, barely covering as -3.5 road favorites. In fact, Philly backers needed a failed 2-point conversion attempt by New England with 3:37 remaining to cover that spread.

These teams met last season on primetime (Monday Night Football) in Week 2 as well. As -2.5 favorites, the Eagles trampled the Vikings 24-7 in Philadelphia last year.

Minnesota Vikings +6.5 (-110)

The foundation of my Vikings-Eagles handicap is both teams injury reports for Week 2. In addition to the guys listed below, Philly will also be without LB Nakobe Dean and starting S Reed Blankenship.

TNF Vikings/Eagles Injury Report



Vikings #SKOL

C Garrett Bradbury (Ankle) OUT

LT Christian Darrisaw (Ankle) Q

DE Marcus Davenport (Ankle) Q



Eagles #FlyEaglesFly

CB James Bradberry (Concussion) OUT

RB Kenneth Gainwell (Ribs) OUT

DT Fletcher Cox (Ribs) Qpic.twitter.com/XOEigQsEaW — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 13, 2023

There was already a lot of offseason turnover on Philadelphia’s defense. That combined with the fact the Eagles will be without Pro Bowl-caliber CB James Bradberry is going to make it difficult to slow down Minnesota’s passing attack.

Errors aside, the Vikings chucked the ball over the field vs. the Bucs last week. Cousins completed 33-of-44 passes for 344 yards with 2/1 TD/INT. Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson caught nine of those balls for 150 yards.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson runs after a catch vs. the Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Plus, Philadelphia’s weakened defense allowed Patriots QB Mac Jones to have an impressive Week 1 outing. Jones was 35-for-54 with 316 passing yards and 3/1 TD/INT. If Jones and Co. can do that vs. Eagles, Cousins and Jefferson should have a nice night.

Also, this spread and line movement sketches me out. Again, last year Philly was -2.5 over Minnesota. Now the Eagles are -6 on the consensus market. You could make an argument the Vikings got better this offseason whereas Philadelphia definitely got worse.

Lastly, this game opened with the Eagles -7 and, according to Pregame.com, nearly three-fourths of the action in the consensus market is on Philly. So the Eagles are -6 despite the one-way betting, which is a red-flag.

BET: 0.33u on Vikings +6.5 (-110) at DraftKings

Minnesota TE T.J. Hockenson OVER 49.5 receiving yards

In Week 1, Hockenson caught eight of nine targets for 35 yards. If Hockenson gets that type of target-volume again Thursday he’s likely go for more than 50 receiving yards. Especially against Philly’s banged-up defense.

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Hockenson also has the easiest matchup this week among tight ends, per Pro Football Focus. The Eagles lost the middle of their defense this offseason including both starting safeties and two starting LBs from last year’s team.

BET: 0.33u on Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson OVER 49.5 receiving yards (-113) at FanDuel

OVER 48.5 in Vikings-Eagles

There are a few recent results to fade with this Over. Philadelphia stayed Under its 45.5 total vs. New England last week. Minnesota’s 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 1 fell well short of their 45.5 total. As did Vikings-Eagles last year, which had a 50.5 total and ended 24-7.

Again, Philly’s defense is dealing with turnover from last year’s team and injuries this week. Minnesota are an “Over team”. Including the playoffs, the Vikings went 12-6 Over/Under last season.

Finally, there is mad “backdoor” potential with both this total and Minnesota’s spread. If the Vikings get down early and have to abandon their ground game then Cousins can pick apart Philly’s thin secondary.

BET: 0.33u on OVER 48.5 in Vikings-Eagles (-115) at FanDuel

