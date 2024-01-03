Staffer Leaves Rudy Gobert Note About COVID On Thank You Sign After NBA Center Gifts Workers With Cash

Videos by OutKick

It’s been nearly four years since Rudy Gobert made a fool out of himself at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at least one Target Arean staffer hasn’t forgotten about the incident.

Ahead of Christmas, the Minnesota Timberwolves big man signed cards with $50 gift cards inside of them for the many ushers and workers at the T-Wolves’ home arena. The workers showed their gratitude by signing a giant thank you card, but one person decided to try and have a little fun with Gobert.

The Timberwolves’ official X account shared a photo of Gobert holding the giant thank you card, and just under ‘Rudy’ you can see that someone wrote “COVID Schmovid.”

The comment about COVID dates back to March 2020 when Gobert – then a member of the Utah Jazz – ended a press conference by touching all of the microphones and recording devices around him to mock the severity of the virus.

happy 3 years since rudy gobert started covid pic.twitter.com/Oq3QHmLfDF — peach (@Jessicuhhh) March 9, 2023

Two days after his stunt with the microphones he tested positive for COVID and shortly after that the NBA season was put on hold. Gobert became the poster child of the virus in professional sports.

As for the cheeky note left on Gobert’s thank you card, teammate Karl-Anthony Towns probably won’t find it to be too funny.

In December of 2020, Towns revealed that he lost his mother to complications from COVID-19 along with seven other family members. Towns himself was hospitalized while positive for COVID in 2021.