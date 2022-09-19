Minnesota Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Minnesota receiver Chris Autman-Bell is done for the season.

Head coach P.J. Fleck announced that the sixth-year senior receiver is done for the rest of 2022 after he suffered a knee injury against Colorado this past weekend, according to TheDailyGopher.com.

Further details weren’t announced, but Autman-Bell will need surgery.

Minnesota receiver Chris Autman-Bell out for the year. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Significant blow for the Minnesota Gophers.

While Autman-Bell might not have been among the best receivers in college football, he was a very important piece for Minnesota before going down.

In three games this season, he had 214 yards on 19 catches with one touchdown. He caught 125 passes for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career with the Gophers.

Minnesota receiver Chris Autman-Bell out for the year with a knee injury. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota is sitting pretty at 3-0 at the top of the Big Ten West. He was supposed to be a playmaker the rest of the way.

Now, the Gophers will have to quickly figure out a way to fill his production with Michigan State looming on the horizon this upcoming Saturday.

Minnesota receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffers season-ending injury. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s an incredibly tough blow for the team and the veteran college receiver. Hopefully, Autman-Bell is able to heal up as quickly as possible.