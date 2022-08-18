The Minnesota Gophers are apparently desperate to get fans to attend games.

The Gophers are currently running a promo at stores throughout the state that includes two free tickets to a game with the purchase of three Red Baron pizzas, according to ThriftyMinnesota.com.

Customers simply have to send a picture of their receipt to the program and they’ll be rewarded with tickets to the game against New Mexico State or Western Illinois.

How will Minnesota do in 2022? (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Currently, tickets to those games cost roughly $20 on SeatGeek. A Red Baron pizza is roughly $5. So, if you buy three and get two free tickets, you’re still coming out $25 ahead.

The only problem is you then have to eat Red Baron pizza, which is probably among the worst frozen pizza options out there.

Minnesota running pizza ticket promo. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Everyone knows when you’re in the Midwest, you eat Jack’s! Specifically, you get Jack’s sausage with the rising crust. That’s a veteran midwest frozen pizza move.

As for Minnesota, you know things aren’t going great when your tickets are as valuable as a few Red Baron pizzas.

Minnesota giving away football tickets to fans who buy Red Baron pizza. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The interesting thing is fans of the Gophers should actually have some excitement going into the season.

Minnesota is coming off a nine-win year and they won 11 back in 2019. The Gophers have had a lot of recent success by their traditional standards.

You’d think fans would be clamoring to get tickets. Apparently, that’s not the case!

How much do Minnesota football tickets cost? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Well, if you live in Minnesota and have never been to a game, this might be the best chance you have to get in at unbelievably cheap prices!