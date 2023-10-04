Police Officer Outed As An OnlyFans Model After Pulling Over One Of Her Subscribers

Videos by OutKick

A Minneapolis police officer is under investigation after a traffic stop led to her being identified as an OnlyFans model. The unnamed officer was apparently outed by one of her subscribers after she pulled him over.

FOX 9 confirmed that she is a member of the police department. They also reported that for a monthly fee, an OnlyFans account appearing to belong to her, offers up “explicit material like porn, private photos, videos, and more.”

Minneapolis police officer pulled over one of her OnlyFans subscribers (Image Credit: Getty)

The officer in question is reportedly well-respected and has even been recognized for her police work. She’s protecting and serving on the streets and in the sheets.

The investigation into her side gig is to determine if she broke any of the police department’s policies or guidelines by taking it off behind a paywall. It sounds, on paper anyway, like there might be a violation or two.

According to a blurred out look at the OnlyFans page, the bio reads, “35 Year Old • Milf • Free Spirited • Overly Optimistic • Creator of Sexy Content to Please Others.”

The driver who recognized the officer, because he’s one of her subscribers, says he’s been subscribed to her page for five months and that it took him a few minutes to realize who she was.

“Then we were doing a little talking and checking and I was like, ‘Man, she got an OnlyFans page. I’m on her OnlyFans page,'” said the driver.

It turns out that this isn’t just any subscriber. This is a guy who visits the VIP section as well. So he’s seen, and likely paid extra to do so, some of the officer’s more graphic content offerings.

The Old The Police Officer Has An OnlyFans Defense

“You got to go to the VIP and you get to see the videos of her and her, I guess husband, I guess that’s who it is, they do full sex videos,” he told FOX 9.

The driver, who doesn’t believe that being a police officer mixes well with being an OnlyFans model, added that since he’s seen the officer naked and paid to watch her have sex, that he can’t be arrested. I’m not sure that will hold up in court, but he seems to think it makes sense.

“You can’t arrest me no more; I’ve seen your private parts,” he continued. “I wouldn’t want her to be arresting me and I just saw you and your husband last night for $29.99 have sex on OnlyFans. I just can’t respect you or the precinct that you’re working at.”

Again, I’m not a lawyer, but I don’t know that he can argue that, if whatever he was pulled over for ends up in court. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to see him try. Go for it. It will just add to the overall entertainment of the situation.

What’s an officer pulling over one of her OnlyFans subscribers if he’s not going to turn around and use it as part of his defense?

There Could Be Big Money Coming The Officer’s Way

The Minneapolis Police Department’s police chief did confirm that an investigation was underway. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey released a statement. In the statement the mayor draws the line at selling naked pictures.

“If all we’re talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue,” the statement says. “However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations.”

According to FOX 9, the OnlyFans account run by the officer is still up and running. As we’ve seen in other instances, revealing the name of the officer is only going to help her subscriber count.

While it would be good for business it would also end her career as a police officer. It’s a trade-off she had to know she would be making one day.

This is ultimately a win-win situation for the officer. If they decide there were no violations of the policy then she gets to have her cake and eat it too. If not, her name is revealed and her page blows up. What a time to be alive.