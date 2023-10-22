Minneapolis Cop Suspended For Sending A Picture Of His Penis To Someone He Met On A Dating App, Then Hooking Up With Them While On Duty

Videos by OutKick

Police officers in Minneapolis are apparently running wild on and off duty. Earlier this month an unnamed officer on the force was confirmed to be under investigation after pulling over one of her OnlyFans subscribers.

Now there are reports that another officer is on paid leave while he’s being investigated for activity on a dating app while he was on duty. The officer is a six-year veteran of the force and hasn’t been named because he hasn’t been disciplined.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Minneapolis. (Photo by Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to the Star Tribune, text messages submitted to the Police Department’s Internal Affairs show an exchange between the 28-year-old officer and an unidentified person on a dating app during one of his shifts. During the exchange the officer reportedly sent a picture of his penis.

The Minneapolis cop then asks if the civilian would be interested in giving oral sex to “a cop in uniform.” The civilian agrees, sends the officer their location, and requests a picture of his face.

The officer responds by sending a selfie in what appears to be his uniform, from inside his squad car. He then receives a suggestive picture from the civilian, to which he responds, “Okay, give me a sec, let’s see if I can leave this call.”

The officer then sends another message ten minutes later. He had made it their apartment and was ready for action. He was given the instructions on how to go about being buzzed up to the civilian’s apartment.

Being A Cop In Minneapolis Has Certainly Changed Over The Years

The time stamps associated with the message show that they were exchanged over a two and a half hour period during his overnight shift.

The timing of the messages and the content seems to indicate that it’s possible he left a call of some kind to hookup with someone he met on a dating app. The investigation will have determine what actually took place.

The officer was placed on leave and escorted out of the police department on October 7 after arriving for his scheduled shift.

The police department released a statement on the matter. It read, “The [Minneapolis Police Department] treats all allegations of misconduct seriously, and Chief [Brian] O’Hara has ordered an investigation into the matter.”

The statement continued, “The Minnesota Data Practices Act is extremely restrictive and precludes comment on matters of great public interest without creating significant legal risk. As information is deemed public under state law, the Department is committed to sharing that information.”

Between this officer’s dating app hookup and the OnlyFans officer pulling over her subscribers, the internal affairs investigators in Minneapolis are staying pretty busy. Whatever changes the city made to policing over the last few years appears to be paying off.