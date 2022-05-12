Minister of Truth Calls for Twitter to Give Blue-Checks Edit Powers

Ignorance is Strength.

Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz wishes Twitter would give the blue-checks editing power to stop the lies.

Jankowicz’s proposal would go as follows, in her own words:

“Verified people can essentially start to ‘edit’ Twitter [in] the same sort of way that Wikipedia is so they can add context to certain tweets.

Biden's "Ministry of Truth" director says she wants "verified people" like her to be able to edit people's tweets so they can "add context to certain tweets" pic.twitter.com/KgMxUn3Hs6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 11, 2022

The Zoom call appears to be about the “Birdwatch” feature on Twitter, which the service introduced in 2021. The feature supposedly allows people to identify information in Tweets they believe is misleading and write notes “that provide informative context.”

Later in the video, Jankowicz added a hypothetical for those who may still doubt her motives:

“If President [Donald] Trump were still on Twitter and tweeted a claim about voter fraud, someone could add context from one of the 60 lawsuits that went through the court or something that an election official said…so that people have a fuller picture rather than just an individual claim on a tweet.”

So let the verified users, who helped hide the Hunter Biden laptop story and the likely origin of COVID-19 from the public, decide which information the rest of the user base can spread. Got it.

What’s not clear is if all blue-checks would receive this proposed special edit wand or if only the good ones would.

Would the Minister of Truth grant Michael Malice the power to fix the lies at the Washington Post?

If so, that would, indeed, derail some flows of disinformation.

If not, it’s hard to imagine a worse way to restore the truth than allowing the blue check crew to dictate the conversation, more than they already do.

So long as the SEC doesn’t stop Elon Musk from purchasing Twitter, this Jankowicz character won’t get her wish. But id control stays with current Twitter management, you may have to check with the New York Times before tweeting.

War is Peace.