Milwaukee Bucks Surprisingly Dump First-Year Coach Adrian Griffin Over Reported ‘Trust’ Issues

A jaw-dropping update out of Milwaukee has NBA fans asking for answers. The second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks have dismissed first-year head coach Adrian Griffin, according to ESPN-NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty is in line to take over as the interim HC, according to multiple reports, also noting Doc Rivers as an early favorite to be the new hire in Milwaukee.

No details were provided on the cause behind Griffin’s sudden dismissal.

Solid Bucks Team Ditches First-Year Coach Adrian Griffin

Incredible. Considering the Bucks stand at 30-13, Milwaukee is turning into quite the cutthroat NBA ecosystem, since winning a championship in 2021.

It’s also safe to say that a matter of “fit” had to be raised by the team’s marquee players, notably two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose influence on the franchise shows from management to the roster (looking at you, Thanasis).

According to HoopsWire, veteran Bucks players have been at odds with Griffin, compounding previous reports of friction between Adrian Griffin and his assistant coaches. Former assistant coach Terry Stotts quit after an alleged confrontation with Griffin in 2023.

Griffin’s history with players has been tricky.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler previously singled out Griffin, while wearing his emo hair, over bad blood the two shared during their “Chicago days.”

Bucks Got It Wrong By Ditching Bud?

Griffin, formerly a Bucks assistant coach, took over duties for championship coach Mike Budenholzer, following Milwaukee’s first-round exit last season.

Coach Bud won a Coach of the Year award (2019) and a ring with Milwaukee but was still shown the door after a disappointing 2023 season.

Budenholzer even suffered a personal loss during the losing postseason series last year, which the Bucks seemingly disregarded by splitting with the coach.

Early word around the separation also suggests Griffin’s command of the defense proved underwhelming.

Did the Bucks make a mistake by ditching Mike Budenholzer? Is there more to Griffin’s firing than what’s on the surface? Or has Giannis — fueled by power and Gatorade — turned into a power-hungry ‘coach killer’? Let us know what you think: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

Social media is convinced Giannis pulled strings behind the scenes to get Griffin canned.

