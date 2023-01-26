Milwaukee Bucks Hold Halftime Show With Drag Performers On Pride Night In January

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Night at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. It included a halftime show that featured drag performers, which was not the first.

Upon arrival to the game against the Nuggets, the first 10,000 fans in attendance received a Pride beanie, presented by the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The team also offered a Pride Night ticket package that included a Pride scarf with the ticket to the game.

Once the game got underway, Milwaukee showcased videos that celebrated Pride within the city. They focused on safe spaces, as well as people and organizations that both support and welcome people who identify in all different ways.

The organization also put a spotlight on LGBTQ+ members of the community.

Such an amazing experience being highlighted by the Milwaukee Bucks for Pride Night!!! 🌈 I was reminded of my “why” and the importance of continuing to fight for our kids! 💜 pic.twitter.com/7XYbw3ZUXN — Greta Voit (@GretaVoit) January 26, 2023

In honor of our Pride Night, @Bucks & @Gruber_Law were proud to celebrate Grayson Wolfe from Student Alliance For Equality.



S.A.F.E is committed to providing individuals the opportunity to mix advocacy, volunteering & education on issues associated with the LGBTQ+ community! pic.twitter.com/0b7h5wzKrm — Bucks Community (@BucksCommunity) January 26, 2023

In addition to in-game promotion, Fiserv Forum featured local LGBTQIA+-owned businesses. It set up a ‘Pride Small Business Marketplace’ on tables outside of three sections on the 200-level.

Participation also included resource groups like Pathfinders, Milwaukee Pride and the LGBT Resource Center. Celebration continued after the game with a free event that was open to the public at The MECCA bar, across the street from Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee knows how to keep the party going after a @Bucks win! 🥳



Thank you, @Froedtert & MCW for presenting The Pride Night Postgame Party at The MECCA. We had a blast! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/QNKSsjeycb — The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill (@themeccamke) January 26, 2023

The Bucks went to the locker room up 58-53 after the first two quarters. At that point, a halftime show was held with performers in drag.

DRAG SHOW AT BUCKS GAME pic.twitter.com/dBDJLivl1s — juju (@joojinator) January 26, 2023

This is not the first time that Milwaukee held a halftime show with a drag performer. Jaida Essence Hall, an American drag queen and reality television personality best known for winning the twelfth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, performed in 2019.

Following the Pride halftime show, the Bucks returned to the court and continued their strong performance. Milwaukee beat Denver 107-99 and moved to 31-17.