Milwaukee Bar Flips Script On Free Booze Promo After Aaron Rodgers Injury

One Milwaukee bar does not have a lot of faith in Zach Wilson.

Jack’s American Pub made headlines earlier this week after premiering its “Jets Lose, You Win” promo — promising free booze to patrons anytime the Jets take an L this season.

When Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury in the first 75 seconds of Monday night’s game, patrons rushed to the bar for what they thought would be free beer all night.

Of course, the Jets ended up pulling out the win in overtime — saddling 350 fans at Jack’s Pub with a hefty bar tab.

Like any good journalist, I went back to Jack’s tonight to follow up:



-About 350 people opened tabs

-Biggest bill was $160, all on beer

-Manager Olivia Fallon tells me the owners are actually on a retreat in the Dominican, and they haven’t yet decided if the promo will continue https://t.co/A5Yqmog0DC pic.twitter.com/lM4z213Gci — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 13, 2023

But the bar’s owners aren’t counting on Wilson and the Jets to get so lucky every week. So they’ve decided to change the rules: For the rest of the season, patrons will drink for free anytime the Jets win.

“We’re hedging our bets, but we wanted to keep this going because we got so much attention heading into Monday’s game that we felt it was great – win or lose,” said Ryan Cooke, the bar’s director of operations.

The same rules apply:

Tabs must be open 15 minutes before kickoff.

Drinkers must have their own, individual bar tabs.

No pitchers or top shelf liquor.

Offer applies to drinks only, not food.

Offer is not valid if the Jets play at the same time as the Green Bay Packers.

In a statement, Jack’s Pub owners said they are standing “in solidarity with the Jets” and clarified they would never wish injury on any athlete — especially one “so important to the success of the Green Bay Packers for many years.”

“While it’s sad to see how things played out during the first Jets game, the ownership and staff of Jack’s American Pub are all wishing the best for Aaron Rodgers, his recovery, and the New York Jets! We are still here rooting for you guys!”

Except they’re not. Because that would cost them a lot of money.