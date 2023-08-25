Miller And Mariners Will Keep Rolling Against Royals

Videos by OutKick

Royals vs. Mariners, 10:10 ET

We only have roughly one month left of the MLB season, but the storylines of this season have been very interesting. I’m a little curious if the season is like this due to the third Wild Card spot or if it would’ve been like this anyway. I suppose with the number of teams close enough to the second spot, it still would’ve been interesting, but not the same. One team that is making a run for a Wild Card spot is the Mariners and they take on a team that has been losing over and over, the Royals.

The Royals are going to lose 100 games this season, and they’re already 30 games under .500 on the road this year. Things don’t really get easier for them here as they have to take on one of the hottest teams in baseball. They just lost two of three to one of the worst teams in baseball – one that seemed like they were trying to come into the season trying to lose games. Tonight they get a guy that I really wish would blossom into a reliable starter. Brady Singer is a talented pitcher but he really struggles to put together extended stretches of good games. He has an inflated road ERA with a 6.75 ERA on the road compared to 3.98 at home. His most recent start, a road start, he allowed four earned runs over 3.2 innings to the Cubs. Before that though he had four quality starts over his last five outings and two of those were on the road. He has been very good against the Mariners hitters though as he has allowed five hits in 49 at-bats.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 14: Starting pitcher Brady Singer #51 of the Kansas City Royals throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Mariners have vaulted themselves back into playoff contention. Not only are they making a run toward taking a Wild Card spot, but they have a legitimate shot at the division. There are only a couple of teams that have performed better than them over the last month or so. The Dodgers have been on a tear, but the Mariners are right behind them. They’ve had two streaks of winning at least seven games in a row and are 15-5 since the start of August. Bryce Miller takes the ball for the Mariners and outside of four starts this season, he’s been very solid. In 11 of his 18 starts he has allowed one run or fewer. He has a lower ERA at home this season, but his worst start of the year did come at home. Miller’s two worst home starts have come against the AL East though. Against the AL Central, he has 24.2 innings and allowed seven earned runs. Six of those runs came in a game against the Twins. He hasn’t faced the Royals so I expect him to dominate the first time through the lineup for sure.

I really like Singer, and think that he has been pitching much better lately. However, I think the Mariners are too hot for him right now. I also think that Miller will get them off on the right foot to begin this game so I’m taking a first five inning play. I’m going to take the Mariners -0.5 through five innings at -115. I am also going to take the Mariners first five moneyline and full game parlay at +110.

