MILF-Loving College Basketball Fan Interrupts Game From Wheelchair

Videos by OutKick

If you’re a fan of MILFs and Sun Belt Conference basketball, you would’ve loved the scene at Texas State’s Strahan Coliseum Saturday.

In the midst of an inter-conference game between Arkansas State and Texas State, a man in a wheelchair made his way onto the court as ASU’s Caleb Fields was attempting free throws.

He briefly visited the three-point arc before a friend pushed him over half court then off the hardwood, giving the arena a quick glimpse of his “I love MILFS” t-shirt.

Why yes I've watched the Texas State fan in a wheelchair rolling onto the court during Arkansas State free throws multiple times… pic.twitter.com/s6SpDowC7b — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 21, 2024

What better way to advertise your appreciation for MILFs then mid-game at a mid-major? Shooters gotta shoot, right? So why not do so at a Saturday afternoon basketball game? Surely, there’s some mother out there in an oversized “I love men in wheelchairs” t-shirt aspiring to be the alley to some man’s oop.

I’m not advocating for anyone to interrupt a game or event, but attendance seemed sparse and the MILF-lover was on and off the court quickly. Not to mention, the game was essentially on pause because free throws were being attempted.

The Saturday scene was funnier than most anything on SNL these days, but the game’s broadcaster wouldn’t dare smile at such mischief!

Arkansas State guard Caleb Fields was at the free throw line when a wheelchaired fan made his way onto the court. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“…the fan wearing a very inappropriate shirt by the way,” the broadcaster told the audience. “This is almost certainly a staged event. Apologize about that. We resume play.”

Class personified!

And please, no apology needed.

MILF-Loving Fan In Wheelchair Briefly Interrupted Game

The Arkansas State – Texas State MILF-loving wheelchair fan’s introduction to collegiate hoops was brief, but rivals only the ’90s Bulls for most entertaining court entrance. Sure, the Bulls had Jordan and the Public Address Announcer’s legendary pipes, but they weren’t on four wheels and publicly professing their love of MILFs.

Chicago Bulls intro (1998) pic.twitter.com/MrLr8PNlDK — 90s NBA (@NBA90s) October 17, 2023

As the wheelchaired fan rolled by, so to did Arkansas State. The Red Wolves upended the Bobcats 79-72, leaving San Marcos, Texas, victorious.

But we can all agree, the real winners on Saturday were the moms out there looking for love.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF