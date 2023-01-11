Miley Cyrus Promotes New Single With A Video Of Herself Singing In The Shower

Less is often more. That’s true even in the world of advertising and promotion. Most people don’t understand this or fight against the concept. They turn the fire hose on full blast when it’s just not necessary.

Singer, songwriter, and actress Miley Cyrus understands this and could probably teach a few classes on the less is more subject. Her latest lesson came a couple of days ahead of the release of her new single “Flowers.”

Miley Cyrus promotes new single with showering video (Image Credit: Miley Cyrus/Instagram)

The 30-year-old shared a video of herself singing the song while taking a shower. The video was simply captioned, “FLOWERS” and included a reminder of the date and time of the release in a few cities around the world.

It’s simple and to the point. You don’t get to hear the entire song, but you get enough to understand what’s going on. Add to that the fact that Miley is showering and you have all the ingredients of promotion that an advertising firm would never be able to grasp.

The video has been up for a couple of days and has millions of views to go along with it’s millions of likes. Miley followed her showering promo with another less is more type of reminder.

She threw on a pair of shades to go along with her black underwear and laid down next to a pool. A few more dates and times and boom you have another easy reminder for her 192 million Instagram followers.

The caption of this one reads, “FLOWERS. SINGLE AND VIDEO RELEASE. TOMORROW.”

Things Are Lining Up Nicely For Miley Cyrus

Will there be actual flowers? Will the video feature Miley singing in the shower? Does her underwear have a hidden meaning? Is a pool involved?

We don’t know any of the answers to these questions. That’s part of the magic. If you really want to know you’ll have to check it out when it drops on Thursday.

What is known is that “Flowers” is dropping on Jan. 12 or 13 depending on where you live. It’s a new single on her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation.

The album is scheduled to be released on March 10. Miley announced that on social media last week.

Say what you want about Miley, but she knows how to promote.