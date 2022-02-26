Miley Cyrus On A Mexican Vacation, Bama Willie Analyzes Russia-Ukraine, And A Fake Packers S.B. Ring Bust

Videos by OutKick

Let’s have a Saturday!

What do I have planned? Oh, just a trip north to suburban Detroit to hit up the IKEA to buy yet more storage so my wife can keep creating a bigger home office in our old dining room that was sacrificed due to COVID.

Hey Joe, you don’t have a house with a home office? No. I’m anti-home offices in upstairs bedrooms where my wife or I would be holed up away from the family. My office for the last 11 years has been in the family room. I’ve written about this before how the original idea for my office was to be out in the open where I wouldn’t feel like I was in a prison cell. I wanted to be steps off the patio and within eyesight of the TV.

My wife was fine with it because with this setup we could actually converse as I worked while she was watching a show. I could sit here hammering out a post on sideline reporters and we were just a happy couple living the good life.

Now this house is like a suburban office building. Again, thanks COVID. We have three workstations — kids came along and needed their own space. She is in product label graphic design world so she has all sorts of beer cans, posters and odds and ends laying in the old dining room that she needs to use for measurements and inspiration. At my desk, I have two 24″ monitors as if I trade stocks for a living and a laptop screen off to my right side that acts as the harddrive to this operation. In the other room, I have microphone stands/mics for remote broadcasts, a sound mixing board, web cams, tripods, miles of wires, etc.

When we bought this house, both of us worked full-time outside the house — by April of 2011 I walked into the newspaper to slap down my resignation to make the Internet my full-time career. Now here we are making yet another IKEA run to continue transforming this place into a Swedish furniture catalog porno.

Again, thanks COVID.

Observations from working at home with my wife:

The true test of a marriage where both people work at home comes at lunch when she rolls in from the dining room to ask what I want to do for lunch. If you can get through that conversation, it feels like the marriage will last forever. Like any great office relationship, it’s best if we go hours without talking to each other. I’m thankful Clay and OutKick management doesn’t insist on hour-long phone calls like my wife sits on. Clay’s form of communication comes via five-word texts. It’s perfect. Best boss ever. He does his thing and trusts that I’ll do mine. A paycheck shows up and we all go about our business. I think my wife actually enjoys when I leave the office/house on Fridays to go golfing so it’s complete silence in the house. The transition from getting off of work to making dinner is much quicker these days. Hey kids, mom will be home….oh look, she just walked in from the dining room office…there she is! I’ve had to tell my wife that casual Fridays doesn’t mean you get to work in your pajamas ALL DAY. She gets sick of me laughing at the crap I see on the Internet. I do miss the days when I could crank music without getting a lecture. Our worklife relationship is much better with the TV off. Summers with the kids home aren’t ideal. In the summer, we have this routine where we break up the work day by walking around the garden looking at the latest happenings. At the end of the day, we’ll take it. Our complaints are minimal.

We just need more storage.

On North Dakota

• Rob in Indy writes:

Long-time reader, first-time emailer.

My daughter and her husband live in Bismarck, a beautiful city in the summer. I golf while visiting them, the city courses are really well cared for, super nice people. The golf season is even shorter than here in the Midwest.

Thank you for including Grant and the man work. You are on solid ice with your work.

• Bob L. writes:

As I was reading about “The Crosby Guys”, I thought about Screencaps’ IG-Girls …. from Far North North Dakota to South Beach, SoCal, Vegas et al where IG-Girls do whatever it is that IG-Girls do …

.

THEN I thought about IG-Girl Hannah Barron – THE Cutest Catfish-Noodler God ever created – and how cool it would be if Hannah showed up as “the cart girl” at the Crosby CC Member-Guest ??? Surely Clay could afford to “make that happen”.

• Al in Medina, OH writes:

I appreciate the entertainment that the ‘Caps gives us 6-7 days a week. Thank you for that.

I’ve moved around a bit in my life. (I’ve lived in 7 of our 50 states, and I’m only in my 30s). Spent about 30% of my life in rural Nebraska. The coastal elites refer to the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas as “Flyover Country”. Let me tell you that per capita, no region in America works harder than these folks. “Tweens” (11-13 yr olds) are driving tractors and baling hay. People who don’t need the money are working 2nd jobs at their friends’ shops just to help out. I could go on about the work ethic, but if this makes the ‘Caps I don’t want to delay the arrival of the Instagram models.

I’m in northern Ohio only about 90 minutes from you. If you and/or “Beau in Toledo” want to rent a van and drive up to Crosby, ND to learn to curl and play some mid-summer golf I AM IN.

On Screencaps

• Kevin W., a Bills fan stuck in Pittsburgh, writes:

Like many of your readers, screencaps has become part of my daily routine. While everyone says how much they enjoy it, I have proof that is the best thing on the web.

At best, I golf twice a year (9 holes each time) with a buddy of mine. We don’t bet, just chase the ball around and have a few cold ones. I don’t own a dog, have never owned a dog and have zero interest in ever getting a dog.

That being said, I have spent the last few weeks reading every post about breaking ties in golf and dogs. When you can get people to read about subjects that they have little to no interest in, you have really hit the big time.

I started reading because of the models, and don’t get me wrong, don’t ever get rid of them, but the community is what keeps me coming back.

Keep up the great work. There is nothing better than screencaps.

• Chris the Beer Man writes:

I stumbled upon SC a while back and I just can’t get enough. The everyday life of people is so overlooked.

I know I’m late to the party but I would like to add something about NA beer up here in CT. I deliver beer for the biggest distributor in CT and I will tell you we move quite a bit of Athletic beer. It’s an NA and I swear you wouldn’t know it.

It comes in various styles and it’s made by local guys in state. A number of NFL players have come on board to be part of the growing company. As for your bourbon…..give a Guinness anytime over that. Thanks for all you do.

####

Love when I hear from the beer men and women out there who can provide intel on the business. We have people in the lumber industry, the Home Depot world and now the beer distribution world who can provide real-time reports on this stuff quicker than the blue checkmarks can make phone calls to their biz buddies.

Here’s what I will say about Athletic Brewing — Karren Rovell is a proud investor…and for that reason, I’m OUT! The last thing I want to do is put more money in Karren’s portfolio to buy more ticket stubs. That NA could be the greatest tasting drink in the world and I would stick with my lattes.

No offense to Chris the Beer Man, but screw Rovell!

On moles

• Ron M. in Lake Oswego, Oregon

I have a question for the TNML. We are re-sodding our front yard. Or current lawn is now mostly moss due to the 65 year old plus Oak Tree “Forest” around our house.

The question I have is, how can I keep the moles (that currently have a tunnel system that would put Hamas to shame under the yard) out of the new yard?

####

Someone help Ron. Oh wait, I just happen to have an email from Beau in Toledo where he addresses several topics INCLUDING MOLE TRAPS! Buckle up, Beau does his best work on ‘Not Sober Fridays’ as he likes to call them. I have ordered OutKick copy editor Dr. Cortney to not edit Beau’s work. I want it in its raw, original form. There’s a method to his madness.

• Beau in Toledo writes:

So I’m sitting here watching the 28(and change) yr old movie TOMBSTONE(12/25/1993) for probably the 4-DigitNumberTh time (“I have not yet begun to defile myself”) and getting back to ScreenCaps from the last couple of days.

It was my intention to stay out of the Pup convo, well, because Boomer went Home back in October of ’15, but Mark W.’s purchase of grub control compelled me to want to talk about Boomer(i’ll get there), a “rescue” that was referred to me by a buddy of mine, whose wife was fostering Him. I quoted the word “rescue” because I was at a time in my life when I think Boomer(Lab-Husky mix, per the Vet) actually rescued me. He taught me more than I taught Him. But that’s a drunken story for another day.

Joe C in Carmel and his reference to Eddie in Acworth and Their Losses solidified me to chime in, and I want to let Them know, like with Any Family Member, to keep remembering the Good. It’s not easy, but It works. Boomer is Forever near the FonBire pit where He’d lay whenever the Embers glowed, and He still sips some DaddyPop whenever I light a fire. (True Story: i couldn’t get Him to drink water on a balls-out hot day until i poured a shot or 2 of Bud Light in the bowl)

Flip back to Mark W. Grub control: GOOD. It’ll kill the grubs that grow into the brown beetles that eff up a lot of vegetation and get stuck on the screen doors late summer, plus many other bad bugs like fleas and ticks (Dog Thing). Bad News is that it won’t stop moles.

Moles eat many bugs, and especially LOVE earthworms, and you do NOT want to kill those. The appetites of moles change faster than a Kardashian’s appetite for overpaid ball-bouncers. And unless your neighbors are coordinated with your plan, it’s an uphill battle. Most of my invaders are from the neighbors’ yards.

What Do Moles Eat – Why Moles Are In Your Yard? (trap-anything.com)

Best bet is to get a scissor style mole trap and install it in an active run… I qualify as a bonafide serial killer(north of 30 over 3 years) based on the results of the traps I have. Joe has posted pics in past articles.

Now back to Boomer Things. I caught Him eyes deep in (yet another) hole He’d dug in the yard… I got mad and yelled out the window, but when He came up with a mole in His Jaws, I decided Boomer gets extra treats that day. He heard them underground and hunted them.

Again. He taught Me. Moles are, for the most part, blind… they move based on smell and sound. Boomer did something a couple of times a day, and *I* had to go pick it up. So I started burying BoomerPoo in mole runs around 2013… result: no mole runs until around 2017, two years after Boomer went Home. Moles apparently hate the smell of fresh DogPoo as much as me.

And the ones I got with the traps after ’18? Bury them where they died: the smell helps scare off others…

####

And with that, I’m out. Time to get on the road into Michigan. Have a great weekend and don’t be a stranger.

Oh, and for those who sent emails that weren’t for print, I will have a response for you this weekend. There are several in the hopper. Hang tight.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

90% of NFL players believe artificial turf will shorten their careers, based on the NFLPA Survey. Natural grass is best for injury prevention, air quality, and cooler temperatures. Choose to #KeepItReal and call us today to order natural grass! 863-494-3057#FlipTheTurf pic.twitter.com/1uKUEoOHLQ — Bethel Farms (@BethelFarms) February 25, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @super69sports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑MISS UKRAINE — МІС УКРАЇНА (@missukraine_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑MISS UKRAINE — МІС УКРАЇНА (@missukraine_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS EARTH|MODEL LITVIN MARINA (@litvin_marina_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS EARTH|MODEL LITVIN MARINA (@litvin_marina_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA V. (@anitavna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA V. (@anitavna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA V. (@anitavna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜𝕊𝕀𝔹𝔼𝕃⚜ 📍Bulgaria (@sibellm7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜𝕊𝕀𝔹𝔼𝕃⚜ 📍Bulgaria (@sibellm7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜𝕊𝕀𝔹𝔼𝕃⚜ 📍Bulgaria (@sibellm7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Deines 🦋 (@melissadeines)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Deines 🦋 (@melissadeines)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni McBride🍀🌙 (@tonimcbrideofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni McBride🍀🌙 (@tonimcbrideofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni McBride🍀🌙 (@tonimcbrideofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLASTIC HEARTS💗 (@mileyitaly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by royalfamcyrus (@royalfamcyrus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Medina Culver, DO (@drculver)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Medina Culver, DO (@drculver)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Medina Culver, DO (@drculver)

Indianapolis CBP recently made 2 seizures containing counterfeit NFL merchandise. One shipment had counterfeit Packers SB rings & the Lombardi Trophy, & the other shipment contained counterfeit Josh Allen and Micah Parson jerseys. If these were real, the MSRP would’ve been $92K. pic.twitter.com/7N6PRd3MTG — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) February 25, 2022

I’ve finished my colored pencil drawing of Chris Jones, and the colors are so vibrant 😍 the original is currently unclaimed and also be sure to keep an eye out for limited edition prints that will be available soon! RT and follow for more sports art ❤️💛❤️💛 #ChiefsKingdom #nfl pic.twitter.com/6BNg3F6bhO — Caitlyn Snelling (@ArtbyCaitlyn) February 26, 2022

When you have a rodeo at 7 and a hockey game at 10.



(📸: spencer.jenkin / IG, HT: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/NvaRAptWTe — BarDown (@BarDown) February 26, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dad!! @RicFlairNatrBoy I love you as big as the sky

❤️ winky pic.twitter.com/6EMwxFrZkB — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 25, 2022

Miata owners DGAF https://t.co/apyAsosW5b — Club Pro Guy (@ClubProGuy) February 26, 2022

Willie’s take on Russia and the Ukraine war pic.twitter.com/dfCOeVD4Gk — Chad Horne 🥋 (@ChadHorneRTR) February 25, 2022

Just another Friday where Russia threatens the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/15yH2LWhgl — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 25, 2022

Putin Withdraws From Ukraine After Celebrities Threaten To Sing 'Imagine'https://t.co/wYqqFruiyR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 25, 2022

Neil Young Threatens To Leave Spotify Again Unless Vladimir Putin Backs Down From Ukraine https://t.co/RmeN32QwaX — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 25, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLOSE WITH AND DESTROY (@maneuver_____up)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Onion (@theonion)

Now live at BaT Auctions: 1959 Tatra OT-810. https://t.co/uyNJhkd0oc pic.twitter.com/nq4cljkALs — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) February 26, 2022

Welcome to Atlanta where the firetrucks drift on the highways. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q2uEYpmSc8 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 25, 2022

saucer toss, long branch, new jersey, 1978 pic.twitter.com/Fsq79LG2pP — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) February 25, 2022

Temperatures were close to 30 degrees above normal for some of us from the West Coast to the Interior! Did it feel warm out there? Let us know. As for those on the North Slope, your warmer temps are coming soon, hang in there. #akwx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/hQdD4CEUdA — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) February 26, 2022

I know someone that was just hit with this today. The apartment is in Avondale on Greenwood. Nothing on Greenwood is worth this high amount of rent @ChrisCinciBiz @Enquirer @MorganParrishTV @votelizkeating @KearneyForCincy pic.twitter.com/Hv7Voylt8S — Cam 🚍🚍🚌🚏 (@camhardy513) February 25, 2022

God I love Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/eqvzL2AAtW — BG (@bgreer93) February 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Food (@bestfood_aroundtheworld)

As I turn 52 very soon and like me, my 62 year #Blodgett Pizza Ovens NEVER get old! My ovens are my life. pic.twitter.com/2ibkUN30NC — Fredi The PizzaMan™️ (@FrediThePizzamn) February 25, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @missouripork

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISITFLORIDA (@visitflorida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Colorado (@visitcolorado)