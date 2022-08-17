Former Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer Lands College Job

Mike Zimmer is headed to Jackson State to coach with Deion Sanders.

The former Minnesota Vikings head coach has accepted an analyst role with Sanders and the Tigers, according to HBCU Gameday.

Zimmer was fired after this past season. He finished his eight years with the Vikings with a record of 72-56.

Now, he will take his decades of coaching experience to Jackson, Mississippi and the FCS to help Deion Sanders continue to build up his program.

Sanders has already done an incredible job of generating attention and hyping up interest in the Tigers. Most people don’t care about FCS football.

It’s unfortunate, but it’s true.

However, Sanders has done an awesome job of getting people interested in the Tigers and FCS action as a whole.

Adding a veteran NFL coach like Mike Zimmer will only get more eyeballs on the program.

This also represents a new challenge for the former Vikings head coach. All the way around, it seems like a win for everyone involved!