Report: Mike White Is Leaving Florida For Georgia In SEC Head Coaching Move

TAMPA, Fla. — The SEC is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to coaching chaos and look no further than Florida’s Mike White. According to multiple reports, White is bolting from Gainesville and headed to Athens to fill the void left by Tom Crean.

Jon Rothstein was first to report the news.

This move might confuse some folks, but it actually makes perfect sense for Mike White. He has noticed that things in Gainesville have not gone over well in the past two years, so why not reset the clock, especially in the SEC.

This move gives him the fresh start, under a new athletic director and with a school who should be a force in the State of Georgia in recruiting, if the coaches handle their business. But for the folks in Gainesville, this is a great reset as well.

It’s felt as if White was just buying time with the Gators, coming off another year where expectations weren’t met. The money folks around town were getting restless and the relationship between both parties inside the athletic department was not the best. So, getting out while he could automatically land another gig in the conference was smart.

The executive committee at Georgia is reportedly meeting tonight to finalize the agreement between the two parties.

We will keep you updated on this development inside the SEC.