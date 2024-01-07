Mike Vrabel’s Time With The Tennessee Titans Could Surprisingly Be Coming To An End

Videos by OutKick

The biggest possible surprise coming from the looming NFL coaching carousel that begins to spin as early as late this evening? Mike Vrabel might be on the move.

The Tennessee Titans coach has said he would like to remain with the club he’s coached since 2018. And all indications point to the Titans wanting Vrabel to remain. But there are other factors at work that do not allow for certainty at this stage.

Mike Vrabel And Titans Will Discuss

The Titans gave Vrabel his first head coaching opportunity at age 43 and he’s rewarded them with a 53-45 record that has included three playoff appearances and two AFC South titles.

But multiple NFL sources have in recent days pointed to Vrabel as headed for a possible move from the Titans if other opportunities open. All those scenarios involve the Titans getting significant draft pick compensation for Vrabel in return.

None of this, the sources said, has been discussed within the Titans as yet. Such a discussion would have to involve owner Amy Adams Strunk and Vrabel directly.

The two are expected to have a routine season-ending meeting sometime in the coming week.

And depending on what scenarios are playing out elsewhere, it’s possible Vrabel would be tempted to move on. There’s also a chance Strunk might consider moving to a head coach that might be better suited to developing rookie quarterback Will Levis.

Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Vrabel Could Be On Patriots Radar

So what jobs might intrigue Vrabel?

It’s clear Vrabel values his time with the New England Patriots, and has a strong relationship with club owner Robert Kraft. So if Kraft fires or “agrees to part ways” with Bill Belichick, Vrabel would be a logical option as a replacement.

And Vrabel would be willing to listen, per sources in the agent community.

The Chargers are focusing on the idea of hiring Jim Harbaugh once his season with the Michigan Wolverines is complete. But that is a volatile situation in that the coach is unpredictable so the Chargers intend to cast a wide net for the job.

That net is expected to land an experienced coach with a reputation for winning. That could include Vrabel if he’s available.

There will be a job opening in Washington when the Commanders fire coach Ron Rivera. The Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers have job openings. And the Atlanta Falcons may have an opening if owner Arthur Blank fires Arthur Smith.

So there figure to be possibilities everywhere.

Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans meets with owner Amy Adams Strunk years ago. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Titans Have Right To Ask Compensation For Vrabel

But here’s an issue:

Vrabel signed a contract extension in February of 2022 that keeps him tied to the Titans through the 2025 season and provided the team with an option for 2026. Were he to decide he wants to move on, it is extremely unlikely the Titans would simply let him walk.

The Titans would seek draft choice compensation for Vrabel.

And that brings us back to the Patriots. The Patriots similarly have Belichick under contract for 2024. They would prefer to also get draft choice compensation for Belichick in the event he is no longer their coach and is coaching elsewhere.

Yes, it would make sense for the Patriots to send the Titans the compensation they get for Belichick to hire Vrabel.

But Belichick is likely to balk at the idea of having his new team give up compensation to hire him. He might consider it an insult when it is basically the Krafts deciding to move on. That compensation would diminish Belichick’s ability to improve his new team as quickly as possible.

So that issue, perhaps intertwined with a Vrabel move, has to be monitored.

The greater issue is whether or not Vrabel and the Titans, after six seasons, both see greener pastures elsewhere. It would be a parting that NFL sources are not discounting as the coach carousel days are about to begin.

