Mike Vrabel Tired Of ‘Dumb Sh**’ After Punches Thrown At Bucs-Titans Practice

Another day, another training camp fight.

This time, it was the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers going at each other during Thursday’s joint practice.

According to reports, the fight didn’t exactly reach the ‘all-out brawl’ level of the Panthers-Patriots showdown earlier this week, but Leonard Fournette did throw a punch and Jeffery Simmons was at the center of it.

Fournette threw a big punch, Simmons also central to a skirmish as teams began to move after practice ended. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 18, 2022

A brawl breaks out between #Titans and Bucs. I believe it started when Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Jeffery Simmons — Michael Gallagher (@MGsports_) August 18, 2022

Huge brawl at end of practice for #titans #bucs



Jeffery Simmons definitely involved. Full swinging, y’all.



Fournette appears to have started it. — Braden Gall (@BradenGall) August 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time the two teams have fought during joint practices, and probably won’t be the last.

If you remember, the two squads hated each other last year, too.

The Bucs and Titans have had enough of each other this week. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shockingly, Antonio Brown was front-and-center last summer.

Fight here in practice between Bucs’ Antonio Brown and Titans’ Chris Jackson. Punches thrown. AB wanted a flag for contact and they were talking after the play. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 19, 2021

Like 4 fights at Bucs-Titans joint practice today. Absolutely wild atmosphere lol — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) August 19, 2021

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has evidently had enough of the nonsense.

“I think we should be able to not do dumb sh** that hurts the team,” Vrabel said after practice. “I would say that that’s an example of that. You guys are all writing about what that is … that’s what that would be.”

Bucs coach Todd Bowles — not so shockingly — took a slightly more reserved approach when asked about it.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bowles said. “We got some good work against these guys. They have a good team, we feel like we have a good team and there’s no need for that.”

The two teams will meet again Saturday in Week 2 of the preseason.