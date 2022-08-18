Mike Vrabel Tired Of ‘Dumb Sh**’ After Punches Thrown At Bucs-Titans Practice

Another day, another training camp fight.
This time, it was the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers going at each other during Thursday’s joint practice.
According to reports, the fight didn’t exactly reach the ‘all-out brawl’ level of the Panthers-Patriots showdown earlier this week, but Leonard Fournette did throw a punch and Jeffery Simmons was at the center of it.
This isn’t the first time the two teams have fought during joint practices, and probably won’t be the last.
If you remember, the two squads hated each other last year, too.
Shockingly, Antonio Brown was front-and-center last summer.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has evidently had enough of the nonsense.
“I think we should be able to not do dumb sh** that hurts the team,” Vrabel said after practice. “I would say that that’s an example of that. You guys are all writing about what that is … that’s what that would be.”
Bucs coach Todd Bowles — not so shockingly — took a slightly more reserved approach when asked about it.
“It’s unfortunate,” Bowles said. “We got some good work against these guys. They have a good team, we feel like we have a good team and there’s no need for that.”
The two teams will meet again Saturday in Week 2 of the preseason.