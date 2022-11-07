Mike Vrabel Talks Derrick Henry Usage, Commends Leadership

After the Tennessee Titans’ overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Mike Vrabel fielded a question about how the team is using star running back Derrick Henry.

ESPN’s Ed Werder asked whether the number of times they give the ball to Henry was sustainable.

The Titans coach essentially said that it was the team’s only option.

Asked Mike Vrabel sustainability of Derrick Henry taking 26-plus carries every game. “We’ve been able to use him and he’s helped us win a lot of games since I’ve been here. I don’t what else we would do _ throw it 50 times? I mean, who the (bleep) would we throw it to?’’ — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 7, 2022

While Vrabel was quick to say there wasn’t much else they could do, Henry had only 17 carries in the 20-17 loss to the Chiefs. That’s something of a cakewalk compared to the busy back-to-back 30+ carry games he had against the Texans and Colts the two previous weeks.

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of Titans QB Malik Willis or the team’s receivers. Willis connected on just 5 of 16 attempts on Sunday.

The Titans didn’t really even have the chance to give Henry more carries because their defense was on the field for a huge chunk of the game. The Titans defense was onfield for over 41 minutes yesterday.

So it should come as no surprise that Henry — one of the team’s captains — would want to personally thank the defense for keeping them in the game.

Derrick Henry shook every defensive player’s hand thanking them fir their effort after the game. #Titans pic.twitter.com/RMw0eqdcKt — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 7, 2022

The next day, Vrable was asked about this prime example of how to be a great leader. He spoke highly of Henry and what he has done for the team.

Mike Vrabel’s response to Derrick Henry shaking the hand of every #Titans defensive player after the game.



This says everything about Henry and the culture in Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/8NARtda0tE — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) November 7, 2022

“He wants to win he puts a lot into it,” Vrabel said “Derrick is always consistent with our message and what we want to do each and every week.

“He’s a great teammate, and he knows what we need to do to win, and that’s to stick together and play complimentary football, support one another figure out ways to win.”

