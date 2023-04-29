Mike Tyson Wishes He Had Taken Psychedelics In His Prime

Videos by OutKick

Mike Tyson is already one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

But is there anything that could have made the Baddest Man on the Planet even badder? Yep — shrooms.

Tyson says if he had taken psychedelics in his prime, they would have made him an even better boxer.

Joining TMZ Sports this week, Iron Mike discussed his experience with drugs. He said he wished he had used hallucinogens in the 1980s and 90s when he was competing for titles.

Tyson said they help alter his mind and perception and improve his cognitive processes. Something that would be extremely helpful for someone who has taken countless blows to the head for a living.

“Psychedelics is an enhancement more than a de-enhancement,” he said. “It allows you to go in that realm of just comfortability, relaxness, and prepare to reach your highest level. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Athletes like Mike Tyson are experimenting with psychedelics.

Tyson said he used psychedelics in recent training sessions, and he recommends them to all athletes.

“I’m capable of talking to everybody in the sporting world because that’s basically where it’s needed,” Tyson said.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (that still feels weird to say) has famously used psilocybin mushrooms and ayahuasca to improve both his athletic performance and his mental health.

With the legalization of marijuana, advocates are now pushing for other legalizations, like psilocybin mushrooms. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

And Tyson, too, has been open about his struggles with mental health. After retirement, Tyson said he fought with depression and even had suicidal thoughts.

“Once I got introduced to the shrooms, my whole life changed,” he said in a 2021 interview.

For the record, many people have had negative experiences with psilocybin, like disturbing hallucinations, anxiety and panic.

But others have successfully used them to ease depression and anxiety. They also show promise in combating chronic headaches and mental disorders, like OCD.

So as the stigmas dissolve, hallucinogens like psilocybin mushrooms are starting to be taken seriously as legitimate psychiatric medicine.

In the future, maybe more athletes will start tripping balls for their health — just like Tyson and Rodgers.

Of course, we have to legalize it first.