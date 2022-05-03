Mike Tyson Nearly Pops Another Enthusiastic Fan In Vegas

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson nearly put the mitts on another fan during a frenzied encounter over the weekend.

After making the news for obliterating an annoying fan aboard a JetBlue flight on April 21, Tyson nearly found himself in that incident once again when a woman stuck her fingers in Tyson’s face.

Tyson was spotted in Las Vegas over the weekend: attending the Shakur-Valdez fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As Tyson posed for a photo op, the woman standing behind the boxer snuck up and waved her finger over his face — causing him to flinch and almost wave back.

As reported by the New York Post Sports, nearby security saved the woman from Tyson’s fury when they swooped right as he got agitated.

The move didn’t appear malicious compared to the JetBlue incident, but the newfound gall of fans to test Tyson’s personal space elicits surprise from the general public.

The all-time king of knockouts continues to be one of the deadliest humans on the planet, which is reason alone to steer clear for any reasonably-minded fan.

Tyson still maintains a positive connection with his supporters. After roughing up rowdy fan Melvin Townsend, he was spotted posing for photos with JetBlue passengers.

