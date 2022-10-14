Mike Tyson Shares The Ludicrous Amount Of Money He’s Made Off The Evander Holyfield Bite

It’s been 25 years since Mike Tyson bit a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear off in the ring, but the legendary fighter is still benefitting from what was one of the most jaw-dropping moments in sports. Tyson claims he’s made millions of dollars off of his chomp of Holyfield.

During a recent episode of the ‘Checc’n In Podcast‘ Tyson discussed getting into the cannabis business. He’s selling ear-shaped weed gummies as a tip of the cap to his fight with Holyfield, and it’s safe to say they’re selling well.

“I got fined $3 million for that and, I might have made $30 million since that happened,” Tyson said. “From that bite. You know how important that was for people.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 9: Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Tyson-Holyfield fight in 1997 was a rematch between the two fighters, with Holyfield getting the best of Tyson in their first match. Tyson was of course disqualified from the rematch after biting Holyfield, but as he alluded to, he’s made a lot of money from that incident.

There have been rumors of Holyfield and Tyson getting back into the ring together, but Holyfield is out on that idea.

“Too late now, I’m done now,” the 59-year-old said when asked about squaring off with Tyson again.

You can’t necessarily blame Holyfield for having no desire to get back in the ring. Not only is he almost 60-years-old, but he owns an unbeaten record against Tyson.