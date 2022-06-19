Mike Tyson Flying Commercial Again, Plans To ‘Love’ Bothersome Passengers

It appears Mike Tyson’s days of punching punks on airplanes are done but he’s still not opting to go the private route. With his money, we probably would. Man of the people?

Tyson was asked by the buzzards at TMZ for his advice to other celebs would be and he suggested peace.

Former boxer Mike Tyson attends the junior welterweight bout between Montana Love and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela at T-Mobile Arena on May 07, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“Love them,” Tyson said. “You know about [my weed brand] Tyson 2.0?” Tyson said. “That’s what I’m about now, man. I’m all about Tyson 2.0.”

Mike Tyson knows he’s the people’s champ these days that can hardly do anything wrong. At the very least, Iron Mike understands we’ll defend his mistakes the best we can, and that includes punching random trolls on airplanes. Honestly, we were all for the assault of that bozo anyway and would probably do the same if we had his lawyers.

Our only advice to Mike Tyson would be to quit flying with us. We wouldn’t fly with people like us if we could afford such a luxury. Of course, private planes don’t do much to help the environment, but no one really cares about that, either.