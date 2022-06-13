Mike Trout Sheds Some Light About That Now Infamous Fantasy Football League

Last month, Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute and other things like an offensive text. Pederson would eventually go public that the incident stemmed from his use of a meme making fun of the Padres and eventually we learned Mike Trout was commissioner of this league.

Trout was eventually asked Sunday if this league was with ESPN.

“I think that’s what we ran,” Trout said. “Yeah, I think that’s what we ran. I think that’s why there was some confusion. Because that website wasn’t… Ah, I can’t say that right now it’s an ESPN game.”

Considering Trout was live on ESPN, he appeared to tone down his criticism of the app. But we got some juicy quotes anyway.

Mike Trout talked about his "legendary" fantasy football league 🏈😅 "I'll tell ya right now, probably gettin' another commissioner." pic.twitter.com/lZqk9cQ5qw — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2022

“We were in a fantasy league together. I put somebody – a player – on the injured reserve when they were listed as out and added another player. And then there was a text message in the group saying that I was cheating because I was stashing players on the bench,” Trout said.

“I’ll tell ya right now, probably gettin’ another commissioner.” Right you are, Mr. Trout. Nothing worse than a commissioner unclear on the rules. We’re actually more surprised Trout didn’t tell ESPN to steer clear of this conversation altogether. He hasn’t been the most focal star in baseball over the years and often times has kept his head down during controversy.

Tommy Pham was suspended for three games following the slap. Mike Trout had no comment on the suspension or any further invitations into his highly competitive league that ended with Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as champion. Just don’t let Rob Manfred be the commissioner, Mike.