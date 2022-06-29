Mike Trout Noticed His Teammate Tipping Pitches From Center Field

The Los Angeles Angels have been one of baseball’s worst teams over the past month and a half, putting together a woeful 12-28 record since May 15th.

Despite the awe inspiring exploits of Shohei Ohtani, free agent acquisitions, the surprising emergence of outfielder Taylor Ward, and one of the league’s highest payrolls, the Angels have dropped 12 games behind the first place Astros.

Even another MVP level season from Mike Trout hasn’t been enough.

In fact, the Angels have been so bad that they might have actually broken their franchise icon, famously one of the game’s most even keeled personalities.

During Tuesday’s Angels-White Sox matchup at Angel Stadium, the frustration of another potential losing season finally seemed to get to Trout.

Watching from his position in center field, Trout noticed that Angels pitcher Elvis Peguero was tipping his pitches by putting his glove in different spots based on what he intended to throw.

Trout was…not pleased:

Mike Trout out in center field getting annoyed that Elvis Peguero is tipping pitches 😂



guy looks so fed up pic.twitter.com/e2UPQDMW5h — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) June 29, 2022

Can you blame him?

You’re the best player in the world, your team brings in a once in a lifetime talent like Shohei Ohtani, hires and fires managers, signs big name free agents and still struggles to reach the postseason.

Even in the first year of expanded playoffs, with three wild card slots available, the Angels have only a 14.7% chance to advance past the regular season.

It’s also remarkable that even from hundreds of feet away, he was able to pick up on Peguero’s pattern; it’s hard to enough to recognize pitch tipping from the dugout, but Trout noticed it from center field.

It seems likely the White Sox noticed too, because Peguero gave up four runs while only getting two outs.

And of course, the Angels lost 11-4.