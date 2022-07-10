Mike Trout Appears to Be Friends With the Orioles Mascot

Mike Trout is already one of the greatest players in MLB history.

Despite being only 30, Trout has amassed 80 WAR according to Baseball-Reference, placing him ahead of legends like Joe DiMaggio, Derek Jeter and Reggie Jackson, just to name a few.

Trout’s been in the league for 12 seasons and would still deservedly be a first ballot Hall of Famer if his career ended tomorrow.

But beyond his remarkable success on the field, Trout appears to excel at making friends too.

Before a recent game between the Angels and Orioles in Baltimore, Trout was spotted seemingly having a conversation with the Orioles bird mascot, before giving him a bro handshake:

This raises so many questions…What do we think they were talking about? Could Trout actually hear the person inside the mascot suit? Did he know the mascot personally? Aren’t mascots supposed to have a playfully antagonistic relationship with the opposing team? Is Trout just so likable that he was able to overcome the competitive divide? Should there be a reality series focusing on their apparent friendship?

Of course, given he plays for the Angels, Trout’s put together yet another incredible season for a team with a losing record.

With 24 home runs, 51 runs batted in and 54 runs at the midway point of the year, Trout’s done his part to break the Angels long playoff drought. Despite his efforts, the Angels have dropped to 38-48 and are staring down the barrel of another long offseason.

At least Trout will have his new friend the Oriole Bird to hang out with when the year is over.