Mike Tomlin, Staying With Steelers, Discusses Change That Probably Won’t Be Seismic

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was in a better mood Thursday at his season-ending press conference than he was the last time he met with reporters, which was after a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Good afternoon,” he said with a smile. “I’m in a little bit better mood today. Anybody got any contract questions?”

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 05: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during pregame warm-ups prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Tomlin Addresses Presser Walkoff

“I’ll say this, I could have handled that situation a little better than I did,” Tomlin said, “but there’s a time and place for everything and a postgame press conference is probably not the place to address contract issues and things of that nature.

“It’s just a very individual thing. On game day, I doubt any of us are in that mindset. Certainly I am not … I’m just not in that mind state and I just don’t believe that’s the appropriate venue to talk about things of that nature.

“Certainly open and willing to do it today in this venue.”

Soon, Tomlin was discussing his contract situation, his future, the Steelers’ future and some of their plans. And the takeaway from all that is that Tomlin wants and expects changes for the 2024 club.

But there is precious little that may look different.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – JANUARY 15: Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the football during the first half of the NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Steelers Offense To Get New Coordinator

The head coach will be the same. The quarterback is expected to be the same or at least familiar.

About the only difference is going to be the new offensive coordinator that Tomlin intends to hire via a league-wide search rather than keeping the status quo.

So, basically, the Steelers are about to put a lot of hopes and expectations on the next offensive coordinator, whom Tomlin says must have previous experience.

“I want to us be versatile and dynamic,” Tomlin said. “Obviously we got to score more points. I want us to keep defenses off balance. I want to utilize all the talent we have at our disposal. I’m excited about this process and the talent pool out there from what I’ve seen thus far.”

Cool. So, first things first:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 16: Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II will meet with coach Mike Tomlin soon. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tomlin To Meet With Steelers’ Art Rooney

Tomlin said he never told anyone he was thinking of stepping away after the season to think about his future. He will discuss his contract with club owner Art Rooney II at some point.

“Yes, I expect to be back and I imagine those contract things are going to run their course, man,” Tomlin said. “Art and I have a really transparent relationship. We communicate continually, often. I would imagine this won’t be an issue. I would imagine it’s going to get done in a timely manner, in the appropriate time.

“But my mindset is to coach this football team certainly.”

Pickett enters the offseason as the starting quarterback. Tomlin said he’s “excited” about the quarterback as he will enter his third NFL season. But …

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills. Mike Tomlin says he’s the starter right now. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett Starting But Not Anointed

“There will be competition,” Tomlin promised. “We don’t anoint anyone. I’m appreciative of his efforts and where he is. Excited about continuing to work with him. But certainly he will be challenged from a competition perspective.”

Tomlin said 2024 is “a huuuuge year” for Pickett. That obviously speaks to Pickett needing to make a leap in his third NFL season.

On the one hand, that sounds like the Steelers will be looking for upgrade. On the other hand, it sounds like that upgrade will have to come from what the Steelers currently have to work with because Tomlin was asked if he thinks next year’s starter is on the roster.

“Yes,” he said.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – JANUARY 15: Quarterback Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the football during the second half of the NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mike Tomlin believes he opened eyes during the season. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Tomlin Sees Mason Rudolph As Possible Starter

Tomlin suggested Mason Rudolph, who led the Steelers to three regular-season wins and was representative in the playoff loss, could return. Rudolph, however, is a free agent so if another team suddenly offers him a starting job, he’s likely gone.

But the Steelers would likely offer him a chance to compete to start, which itself is quite inviting. And why are they likely to do that?

That’s a big change from the past two years. Rudolph didn’t play a down in 2022 and actually dropped in the depth chart when the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Pickett. He was the No. 3 throughout this past season as well until Pickett got hurt and Trubisky didn’t perform in his place.

So did Rudolph change Tomlin’s opinion after going 3-0 in the regular season?

“Certainly,” Tomlin said. “I don’t think any of us can deny what we’ve seen over the last month or so. I cannot underscore enough how impressive it is to be ready. Forget performance, man, to be ready to deliver. And he was. And the preparedness showed.

“We’re less speculative about his capabilities because there’s evidence of it.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Detail view of the Pittsburgh Steelers uniform and logo seen at the Super Bowl Experience on February 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tomlin Sets Goal For 2024 Season

Ultimately, Tomlin enters the coming year with the same goals as every year.

“We want to be world champions,” he said. “Every year we build with that intention. We’re not this year. So there’s disappointment with that. There’s consequences with that. We’re really just at the beginning stages of assessing why. And then plot moving forward.

“But those will be our intentions for 2024. To be world champions.”

