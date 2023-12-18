Mike Tomlin Delivers Hilarious Response To Steelers Struggles That Involves ‘Drinking Wine’

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin loves to deliver quirky phrases. My personal favorite is “The standard is the standard.” I didn’t understand that one at first, but it’s become one of my go-to things to say. Once you experience the standard not being the standard, you’ll never go back.

Anyway, Tomlin added a new one on Monday following an embarrassing 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers led 13-0 before allowing Indianapolis to score the final 30 points in the game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“One week [in the NFL], you’re drinking wine and the next you’re squashing grapes,” Tomlin said. “Obviously, we’ve squashed a lot of grapes of late. I’m interested in a little wine.”

#Steelers Mike Tomlin Working to drink some wine pic.twitter.com/KogVWG3R9u — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 18, 2023

That’s a new one, I think. At least as it applies to the NFL.

Apparently, Tomlin thinks that Mitch Trubisky is more of a grape-smasher than a wine drinker. The head coach announced that he’s going to start Mason Rudolph on Saturday against the Bengals.

That makes some sense. Some people say that Rudolph does his best work on Christmas weekend. (See what I did there? Actually, I stole that joke from someone on X).

Either way, Steelers fans are growing tired of the “Tomlin-isms.” They love them when the team is winning and competing for Super Bowls. Not so much when toiling in mediocrity.

Anybody who thinks a move on Mike Tomlin would be because he had "one losing season" is either not paying attention or smoking too much wacky tobaccy https://t.co/IsJM4VzoIa pic.twitter.com/ztuJfx3mIE — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) December 18, 2023

The Steelers gotta fire Mike Tomlin after this season this dude has become a clown head coach and the Tomlinsexuals that keep defending this mediocrity need to join the circus with him pic.twitter.com/qrjFGTxhYm — JT Sports (@JTSports__) December 17, 2023

Me and the homies when the steelers finally have a losing season and the media can't use it to defend Mike Tomlin anymore: pic.twitter.com/q1jS7BPZMB — Aubrey Graham Cracker 🤟 (@TheAGC007) December 17, 2023

Mike Tomlin searching for the person responsible for the Steelers losing pic.twitter.com/3g9jAPhJwz — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) December 17, 2023

Like this tweet if you want the Steelers to fire Mike Tomlin#FireMikeTomlin pic.twitter.com/KohTreK01A — DAcrisure (Mason Rudolph Enthusiast) (7-5) (@DAcrisure) December 17, 2023

This was the moment ALOT of #Steelers fans lost hope in Mike Tomlin



pic.twitter.com/GaoJB6JhSp — The Standard (@TheStandard412) December 18, 2023

I don’t think the Steelers should fire Mike Tomlin. Personally, I believe he’s one of the best people managers in the NFL among head coaches.

However, I do think he’s stuck a bit in the past, like a lot of coaches that have been around a long time. He needs to surround himself with some younger, inventive minds, particularly on the offensive coaching staff, and let them do their jobs.

Then, he can do his job and just manage the operation. That’s where his strength lies.

If they do fire him, though, I bet several NFL teams will line up to hire him.