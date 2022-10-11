Mike Tomlin Not Going To ‘Shoot A Hostage’ To Fix What Ails The Reeling Steelers

Mike Tomlin isn’t going to force any drastic changes to his Pittsburgh Steelers, but he sure had a colorful way of putting it.

The Steelers head coach was asked about his confidence in offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s game-planning and play-calling.

Reporter: How confident are you in Matt Canada's game-planning and play-calling?



Mike Tomlin: "Confident, but confidence means very little. It's what's on tape.



"I'm not changing for the sake of changing." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 11, 2022

Tomlin also added to that “changing for the sake of changing” line, saying that he doesn’t want to “shoot a hostage.”

Mike Tomlin says he won't make changes for the sake of changes.



"I don't intend to change for the sake of changing. To shoot a hostage."



That's a…way to phrase it. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 11, 2022

If you just had a strange sense of deja vu, it’s because this isn’t the first time that Tomlin has busted out a hostage analogy. He did it in 2018 while talking to ESPN’s Dianna Russini about his former running back-turned-pro boxer Le-Veon Bell.

“We need volunteers— not hostages” Mike Tomlin refreshingly honest on Bell and game ready to beat the Ravens #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zDzFe8nsU5 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 4, 2018

The Steelers are in one of the worst spots they’ve been in over Tomlin’s 16 seasons as the team’s head coach.

An unholy, 38-3 beating at the hands of the Buffalo Bills knocked the Steelers to 1-4 and kept them last in the AFC North.

Of course, they’re dealing with some critical injuries; perhaps the biggest of all to linebacker TJ Watt. Pittsburgh also weathered an early-season QB controversy. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has been given the reigns after Mitch Trubisky failed to get anything going.

It doesn’t get much easier for the Steelers. They’ll face the Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles over the next three weeks.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle