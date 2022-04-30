Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Shut The Door On Kenny Pickett Starting Week 1 In 2022

The signing of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the offseason didn’t preclude the Steelers from drafting Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick Thursday, and it might not stop them from starting Pickett in Week 1.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked on NFL Network Saturday if Pickett had a shot to start and said he will be given every chance to, should his performance dictate it.

“Yeah he certainly has a chance,” Tomlin said. “…We felt he came ready made and hopefully that’s an asset to him being ready — if performance dictates.”

The 6-foot-3, 220 pounder out of Pittsburgh was widely considered to be the best among the group of quarterbacks in this year’s class and won’t have to go far to begin his NFL career. Pickett played in five collegiate seasons at Heinz Field and was named a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 67.2% passing.

Trubisky, meanwhile, is on the third stop of his career, having spent last season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo after four seasons in Chicago. The Steelers signed Trubisky on a two-year, $14.25 million deal, giving him a chance to be Ben Roethlisberger’s successor.

In his four seasons under center in Chicago, Trubisky led the Bears to a 29-21 record, throwing for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on 64% passing. He earned his first and only Pro Bowl nomination in 2018.

