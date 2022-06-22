Mike Tomlin Compares Steelers To McDonald’s

When you think of Pittsburgh Steelers football, head coach Mike Tomlin wants you to be ba da ba ba ba, lovin it.

Tomlin, who’s made a career of rattling off unusual analogies and questionable quotes, dropped a real Whopper this week during an appearance on The Pivot podcast. And he used the Golden Arches to do so.

“It’s like shopping at McDonald’s. You know what a No.1 is, no matter what corner of the globe,” Tomlin told The Pivot. ” A number one is a number one. That’s what I want Pittsburgh Steelers football to be.”

The super-sized response followed a question about how the Steelers were to be received in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

For those of you who somehow refrain from treating yourself to a Mickey D’s number one, that particular meal consists of a Big Mac, fries and a drink. Oh, and about 1,100 calories. But who’s counting?

How that compares to Steelers football? Frankly, I have no idea. But let’s leave the saltiness for the fries and let Tomlin do his thing.

Pittsburgh’s scheduled to report to training camp on July 26th with the first practice slated for the 27th. They’ll enter the season without Roethlisberger in black and gold for the first time since the 2003 campaign.

Mitch Trubiksy and rookie Kenny Pickett will via for the opportunity to replace Big Ben in what should be a tasty competition.

