Mike Pereira Caught Doing NSFW Tongue Maneuver Live On Air

Mike Pereira got tongue-tied during Sunday morning’s Seahawks-Bucs game, and not in the way you’re thinking.

Buckle up, and maybe take a peak around if you’re at work right now … because Mike’s about to give you some NSFW content!

Mike Pereira definitely thought his cam was off screen pic.twitter.com/aoZpImlOxQ — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 13, 2022

Mike Pereira caught by FOX camera doing the unspeakable

Mike! What are you doing!? Who’s on the other end of that tongue-waggle? Where are you going?

So many questions.

This is EXACTLY why I would be terrified to do TV. Don’t like live stuff, don’t like live bullets, don’t like having absolutely ZERO buffer.

I am way too much of a loose cannon for anything like that, and, apparently, so is our man Mike Pereira.

You can’t un-see this Mike Pereira tongue maneuver.

What a terrible feeling it must’ve been, too, once Mike realized what he’d done. You can’t ever take that back. It’s out there forever now, just like that one time Mark Sanchez got caught dancing naked a decade ago.

I think Mike’s best move here is to just embrace it. Maybe work it in during his on-air spots from now on? I don’t know, I’m just spit-balling here.

Anyway, social media erupted – rightfully so – and called Mike a horny man. Tough to argue with that.

Mike Pereira 15 yard penalty for horny pic.twitter.com/AVvusLhjDc — Punchface VIP (@thechovanone) November 13, 2022

