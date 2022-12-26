Mike Pence’s Team Says 2024 Presidential Filing A Prank

Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file paperwork to run for president in 2024, says spokesperson Devin O’Malley.

Pence’s team states it was not he who submitted the Federal Elections Commission document Monday declaring his 2024 candidacy.

An FEC filing shows Mike Pence filed to run for President in 2024. Various outlets have since written headlines with the news.



An FEC filing shows Mike Pence filed to run for President in 2024. Various outlets have since written headlines with the news.

Now, Pence's team says it wasn't him, that he didn't file.

The filing on the FEC website lists a P.O. Box in Pence’s home state of Indiana. The document was filed on n Dec. 27 at 5:11 p.m. ET.

The inclusion of the former VP’s nickname “Mike” and not his legal name “Michael” was perhaps a clue the former VP did not file the document.

Devin O’Malley suggested the filing was a prank via an unknown actor.

If so, the trick duped several media outlets. NewsNation, Sky News, and Reuters each printed headlines Monday afternoon reporting that Pence had filed paperwork to run for president.

A savvy trickster might consider hoodwinking the corporate press a victorious prank.

If Pence were to, at some point, run in 2024, updated odds list him at +4700.

Mike Pence odds via OddsChecker.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads the file at +300. President Joe Biden ranks second (+550), ahead of Donald Trump (+720). In November, Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.

Pence also trails VP Kamala Harris (+2500), California Governor Gavin Newsom (+3300), and Pete Buttigieg (+4000), according to the betting market.

(Kamala Harris at +2500? The oddsmakers must be overly ambitious.)

Last month, Pence told ABC News anchor David Muir he is considering a 2024 bid. “We’re giving it consideration in our house. Prayerful consideration,” said Pence.