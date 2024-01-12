Florida State’s Mike Norvell Lands Massive Contract Extension After Alabama Comes Snooping

Videos by OutKick

Mike Norvell reportedly has reached a massive contract extension with Florida State.

Norvell is believed to have been one of the top two finalists for the Alabama job – the other being Washington’s Kalen DeBoer – but you won’t see him taking over the program.

The talented leader of the Seminoles has inked an eight-year deal worth more than $10 million annually, according to Ross Dellenger and multiple other reports.

That means Alabama’s list of possible candidates just got a bit smaller.

Norvell is fresh off a 13-1 year with the Seminoles that included going undefeated during the regular season and winning the ACC.

The man took a program that had fallen on hard times and managed to turn it into a solid program by year three and a dominant program by year four.

Don’t let what happened against Georgia fool you. Florida State is the best it’s been since the days of Jameis Winston.

As for Alabama, it certainly does Appear the Crimson Tide are trending towards going all in on Kalen DeBoer. So far, Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian and now Mike Norvell are firm outs.

Another option that could pick up steam is Lane Kiffin, as noted by OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau. However, that might still be a long way off, and it seems like DeBoer has serious interest in the job.

He even canceled a previously scheduled interview for Friday morning given the hype and how fluid the situation is.

#Husky fans, we know you were looking forward to a visit with Coach DeBoer this morning.

Please understand that Coach DeBoer & UW Athletics are continuing to work towards a future we can all be excited about.

