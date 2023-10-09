Mike McDaniel Was Right All Along About Dolphins Running Backs

Videos by OutKick

Only Mike McDaniel can find a way to say “I told you so” and still make it endearing.

After Sunday’s win over the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins head coach chatted with reporters about the unexpected success of Miami’s running backs through five weeks.

“Shoot, I’m just happy for the guys that got to execute that stuff because if you guys had it your way, they all would have been ran out of town,” he told reporters.

But in classic McDaniel fashion, he then played it off: “Just kidding, guys. C’mon, too soon? What’s going on here?”

Miami’s running back room doesn’t exactly feature a star-studded cast — meaning reporters and fans probably didn’t find Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and De’Von Achane to be the sexiest names on an NFL roster. And reports circulated in the offseason that the Dolphins reached out to Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs.

But kicking tires is different than actually being convinced you need a running back. And besides, you can’t always trust those pesky reports.

“Here’s the thing with ‘reports,'” McDaniel told the media back in August. “First of all, I think my 2.5 year-old daughter just tweeted a report.”

His daughter’s report?

“Every player in the National Football League is coming to the Dolphins.”

Touché, Mike.

And who needs those guys when you have De’Von Achane? During Sunday’s win, Achane became the first player to score seven touchdowns in his first four career games in the Super Bowl era. The rookie leads the team in rushing yards with 460. But Mostert is no slouch either, contributing 314 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.

The Dolphins lead the league in rushing with 185.8 yards per game — a stat no one would have seen coming just one month ago.

Except Mike McDaniel.

