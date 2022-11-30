Mike McDaniel Trolls Tua Tagovailoa With Message Praising Georgia Through His Headset

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is having plenty of fun on the sidelines this season, and rightfully so. The first-year head coach has the Dolphins rolling at 8-3 on the year and has the Miami offense humming in large part due to Tua Tagovailoa playing at an elite level.

It’s been clear throughout the season that McDaniel and Tagovailoa have a strong, yet lighthearted relationship with one another, and a new video of the coach trolling his QB is just the latest example of that.

Prior to the Dolphins’ win over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, McDaniel decided to have some fun with his pre-game headset check.

The Georgia Bulldogs had just capped off their second consecutive unbeaten regular season on Saturday. With Tagovailoa being a former Alabama player, McDaniel thought it would be fun to take a shot at Tua’s school.

“Georgia is definitely the best SEC school. Without a shadow of a doubt,” McDaniel said while doing the headset check.

Unfortunately, Tagovailoa didn’t hear McDaniel’s jab. Or maybe he simply refused to acknowledge it.

McDaniel telling Tua in his ear piece that Georgia is the best team in the SEC is an ELITE troll😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qy7CBBaZJH — Smoke (@nickysmokess) November 30, 2022

Tagovailoa has earned the right to ignore any trash talk directed his way involving Georgia after beating the Bulldogs in the 2018 national title game.

The 24-year-old quarterback is having a phenomenal campaign in Miami this season completing nearly 70% of his passes to go along with 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Dolphins sit atop the AFC East at the moment holding the tiebreaker over the Buffalo Bills.