Mike McCarthy Watch Begins Following Cowboys’ Terrible Playoff Loss To Packers

Mike McCarthy would have nothing to worry about if Greg Olsen was the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately for McCarthy, he’s not.

So the Cowboys coach now has a couple of days to sweat whether or not actual owner Jerry Jones will fire him following Sunday’s embarrassing 48-32 wild card round loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The entire Earth understood McCarthy, who did a nice job getting the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and the NFC East title in the regular season, had to bring the franchise some postseason success to assure himself of keeping his job.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 14: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys watches action during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy Now On The Hot Seat

Well, McCarthy blew that one.

The Cowboys came out for this home game with no urgency and seemingly no clue how to stop Green Bay.

It wasn’t long before an opening possession touchdown ballooned into a 27-0 Green Bay lead. The final 16-point margin of victory was misleading. Because the Packers led by 32 points with 10:23 to play.

The Packers actually pulled their starters until a too-late Cowboys rally. So, of course, the loss was followed by questions to McCarthy about his job status.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re disappointed,” McCarthy said. “I’ve got a whole team in the locker room that’s hurting. I haven’t thought past the outcome of this game.”

Despite this unimpressive and, frankly, disappointing effort by Dallas, FOX game analyst Greg Olsen told the national television audience that McCarthy did well enough this season to keep his job.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 12: Broadcaster Greg Olsen walks the field before the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Greg Olsen: McCarthy Firing Is Crazy

Olsen described the idea McCarthy could be fired by club owner Jerry Jones as “crazy talk.” He talked about how McCarthy has led the team to three consecutive 12-win seasons and that’s awesome.

“There’s teams throughout the league that would cut their arm off for that level of consistency,” Olsen said during the broadcast.

He added if the Cowboys fired McCarthy, then many teams would “jump over themselves” to hire the newly available coach.

That’s Olsen’s opinion. And that’s cool.

But the only opinion that actually matters is Jones.

Jerry Jones Didn’t Address McCarthy Status

And, yes, Jones spoke to the media throng pictured above. And he said nothing definitive about McCarthy’s status in the group setting.

“I haven’t thought one second” about McCarthy’s future he said.

But if that is true, the evaluation is coming following what Jones called “the most painful” loss in the playoffs he could remember.

“This is beyond my comprehension,” Jones said of the loss.

Jones may not have yet thought about McCarthy’s future in tangible hiring and firing terms. But he definitely has thought about them in the abstract.

And the owner, per sources familiar with his thinking, was demanding playoff success to keep the status quo. He was actually thinking not just about winning one playoff game, but multiple playoff games to keep the status quo.

So going one and done is surely a strong suggestion McCarthy is in deep trouble.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 14: President Mark Murphy of the Green Bay Packers speaks with owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Bill Belichick Factor In Dallas

It absolutely makes sense for Jones not to say anything right now about McCarthy’s status. Or even admit he’s thought about it.

It’s as simple as this: Jones is not going to make a decision on McCarthy until he has a final decision on his replacement.

The Cowboys owner wouldn’t fire McCarthy and begin a search if he finds the current coach wanting. He would conduct a search of sorts first. Then compare what he can get to what he already has.

It’s the classic search for a smarter, prettier girlfriend before dumping the current girlfriend move. And in this case, Bill Belichick is the most obvious candidate as the smarter, prettier girlfriend.

Belichick mutually “parted ways” with the New England Patriots this week. The translation to that is he was fired but because he’s served more than two decades and won six Super Bowl rings, he was going to get a respectful send off.

That doesn’t mean Belichick is done coaching. On the contrary. He wants to continue coaching and would preferably want to inherit a team with a good roster and viable quarterback situation, or one that could soon be viable.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cowboys and Belichick Seem To Fit

The Cowboys fit that description. So each party makes sense to the other.

Belichick has in recent years built more than an amicable relationship with Jones and his son Cowboys CEO and executive vice president Stephen Jones, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted on Saturday.

The men have actually built a strong relationship based on some shared football philosophies. It is a relationship that former Cowboys coach and Belichick boss Bill Parcells advised Belichick to nurture.

So if Jones is of a mind to consider a change, he’ll definitely speak with Belichick. And do it before he fires McCarthy.

McCarthy’s best hope is that Jones cannot strike an understanding with Belichick, or Mike Vrabel, or Pete Carroll or anyone. Because that would make keeping him the next best option.

But does McCarthy deserve to keep his post?

That could depends on whether you ask Greg Olsen or Jerry Jones.

