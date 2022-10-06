Mike Matheny Out As Royals Manager

The Kansas City Royals have announced that manager Mike Matheny would not be returning.
The news comes just a few weeks after the team fired their President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore.
Although you can’t blame a manager for all the team’s troubles, Royals fans will welcome the change.
Signed prior to the 2020 season, Matheny had 3 straight losing seasons with the club. This season the team went 65-97, the 2nd worst in all of baseball.
ROYALS LOOK FOR NEW MANAGER
The Royals themselves have been abysmal since their 2014-2015 run that saw them reach the ALCS and then a World Series Championship. They haven’t posted a winning season since.
Matheny spent seven years as the manager of the Cardinals from 2012 to 2018, which resulted in four playoff appearances in his first four seasons. He is the 5th manager fired this year.
The Royals also let go of pitching coach Cal Eldred. The Royals pitching staff had the worst ERA in all of baseball (4.72) and the highest walk rate (9.4%)
The team is also expected to make more internal changes.