Sonny Dykes Credits Mike Leach For His Success In Coaching

TCU coach Sonny Dykes shared some classy comments about Mike Leach.

Ahead of the Horned Frogs playing Michigan in the CFP Saturday, the man responsible for running TCU made it clear Leach will be on his mind.

Dykes spent several seasons working on Leach’s staff at Texas Tech. Now, he’s made it clear that if it weren’t for Leach, he wouldn’t be coaching in the College Football Playoff.

“A big part of my feelings pre-game will be about Mike, the impact he had on my life. I wouldn’t be here without him,” Dykes told the media Friday.

The Horned Frogs will also wear a helmet decal honoring the former Mississippi State coach.

Reactions continue to pour in for Mike Leach.

It’s been nearly three weeks since Mike Leach passed away following a massive heart attack, but the reactions just keep coming in.

He was a larger than life personality and he touched a lot of people over the years. That’s obvious to anyone paying attention.

Mike Leach was a quote machine, a football genius and simply a good person. It’s obvious from Dykes’ comments that he left a big impact on him.

The duo spent years working together at Texas Tech. You can’t work for someone in a high pressure, high stress environment for years and not forge a bond.

It’s evident Dykes thinks very highly of his former boss, and when his team takes the field Saturday, Leach will be on his mind.

Sonny Dykes honors Mike Leach. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Mike Leach might be gone, but there’s no doubt his legacy will be carried on for decades to come.