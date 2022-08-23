Prepare For The Start Of College Football With Mike Leach’s Best Moments

College football starts in just four days, and enjoying Mike Leach’s best moments is the perfect way to prepare.

Everyone knows the eccentric Mississippi State coach has given fans some epic moments over the years, and it’s honestly hard to choose one.

What are Mike Leach’s best moments? (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whether it was his time at Texas Tech, Washington State or in Starkville with the Bulldogs, Leach never disappoints.

Let’s dive in and watch some of his best moments to get fired up for the season starting in four days!

Mike Leach’s advice on getting married:

Leach lets people know he doesn’t care about his players’ “fat little girlfriends”:

Mike Leach unloads on his team while at Texas Tech:

Mike Leach lets a reporter hear it after losing to Washington:

Mike Leach was asked about losing his 7th straight Apple Cup, said that recruiting has to do with it, then was asked if he wasn't supposed to beat teams with bigger recruiting classes by Jon Blanchette, and then went off. Called him a sanctimonious troll. pic.twitter.com/jXmG328ZSu — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 30, 2019

Leach talks about masks being dumb:

Leach explains why the playoff system doesn’t really make sense:

Leach talks about how much he hates candy corn:

Leach breaks down whether or not pirates are more elite:

Leach gives dating advice:

I hope taking a walk down memory lane with Leach’s best moments has you all fired up as much as it has me ready to roll. Now, let’s kill these next four days so we can celebrate Saturday.