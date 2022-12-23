Missouri Honors Mike Leach With Bowl Game Helmets

Missouri will rock special decals Thursday in honor of Mike Leach.

The Tigers play Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl down in Tampa, and Eli Drinkwitz’s players will wear a Mike Leach decal featuring a pirate logo and a cowbell.

You can check out the awesome gesture below.

Mizzou will honor Mike Leach with a pirate cow bell sticker on the back of their helmets in tonight‘s Gasparilla Bowl. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/MsnNXeRZ02 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 23, 2022

Ever since Mike Leach died following a massive heart attack, the college football world has seen an incredibly outpouring of support for the coach.

It seems like every single time you open Twitter or read a new story somewhere, a new person or team is paying homage to the former Mississippi State coach.

Mike Leach died at the age of 67. (Credit: Getty Images)

There’s no doubt Leach impacted a ton of lives. You only hear great stories about him, and now, Missouri will be the latest team to honor him.

Previously, Miami (OH) also wore helmet decals for the legendary and larger than life coach.

Miami of Ohio honored Mike Leach. (Credit: Getty Images/Miami of Ohio Football)

You don’t get to choose how people remember you in death. All you get to do is live a life that hopefully impacts people for the better. There’s no doubt Mike Leach did just that, and that’s why the reaction has been so powerful since he died earlier in December.

This is still the greatest video of Mike Leach the public has ever seen, and America is quickly losing this kind of blunt attitude that we used to thrive on.



Mike Leach had no tolerance or time for snowflakes and entitled people. pic.twitter.com/1eYoyQdwHb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2022

Swing your sword high and never stop being yourself. It’s the greatest life lesson Leach ever left the world.