Chris Parson believes the guys in his Mississippi State recruiting class have a very important banner to carry now that Mike Leach is gone.

The famous coach of the Bulldogs died after suffering a massive heart attack, and his tragic death sent shockwaves through the football community.

Parson now believes everyone in the 2023 recruiting class should view it as a “badge of honor” they were the last kids ever recruited by Mike Leach.

“We are literally the last class that Coach Leach ever recruited. We are the last guys that he wanted to join his program. We should wear that as a badge of honor,” Parson, who plays QB, explained to The Clarion Ledger following Leach’s death.

Mississippi State QB commit Chris Parson had a message for the rest of Mississippi State's 2023 recruiting class 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/EWtChLWLO2 — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 18, 2022

Chris Parson has a great outlook on the future now that Mike Leach is gone.

When tragedy strikes, it’s often a very painful situation for a long time. Mike Leach dying is certainly no different. In fact, it’s one of the rare situations where the world lost a guy universally loved.

Look no further than the reactions we saw across social media following Leach passing away. Everyone had a memory, story or just a simple anecdote to share.

This is still the greatest video of Mike Leach the public has ever seen, and America is quickly losing this kind of blunt attitude that we used to thrive on.



Mike Leach had no tolerance or time for snowflakes and entitled people. pic.twitter.com/1eYoyQdwHb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2022

Now, he’s gone and Mississippi State is doing the best it can to put the pieces back together in a post-Mike Leach world.

The 2023 class for the Bulldogs will always be remembered as the last group of guys Leach brought together. Even years after his death, the young men with Parson will still be able to bring glory and joy to MSU fans. In a way, they are responsible for carrying forward his legacy on the field.

Wouldn’t it be incredible if the 2023 class made a deep run? That would be something even Hollywood couldn’t cook up.

Mike Leach died at the age of 61. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Our prayers and thoughts continue to be with Leach’s family and the entire MSU community during this difficult time.