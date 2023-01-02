Mississippi State Releases Emotional Hype Video For Bowl Game

Mississippi State’s hype video for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois is bound to pull at your heartstrings.

This will be the Bulldogs first game since former coach Mike Leach passed away following a heart attack. It’s going to be an emotional event, and MSU set the tone ahead of kickoff with an incredible hype video that pays tribute to the Pirate.

Mike Leach died at the age of 61 after suffering a heart attack. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

“Time is precious. Never has that been more clear than it is now. For three years, we sailed with our Pirate. Oh, the lessons we learned from him. A new journey was his destiny, but now, we have a chance to show the world he’ll remain a part of us forever,” Rogers says in an emotional voiceover.

Take a look at the hype video below. It’s pretty epic.

The Bulldogs will also wear helmets featuring a pirate flag, a skull with crossing swords and Mike Leach’s initials.

Mississippi State will wear these awesome helmets today in honor of Mike Leach.



Incredibly classy gesture. pic.twitter.com/n9Q8M18Cob — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2023

“Put simply, we’ll play exactly the kind of football he wanted us to play. We’ll do our jobs over and over again until the clock reads 0:00,” was an absolutely epic line to close out the video.

Damn, is it just me or is it a little bit dusty in here? That was one hell of a tribute video to Mike Leach meshed with a hype video for the bowl game today.

Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with bowl game hype video. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mike Leach left an incredible impact on a lot of people during his 61 years on this planet. Everyone seems to have a story or favorite memory about him.

You can guarantee we’ll hear plenty of epic stories and memories when Mississippi State plays Illinois today.

This is still the greatest video of Mike Leach the public has ever seen, and America is quickly losing this kind of blunt attitude that we used to thrive on.



Mike Leach had no tolerance or time for snowflakes and entitled people. pic.twitter.com/1eYoyQdwHb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2022

You can catch the bowl game between the Bulldogs and Illinois at noon EST on ESPN2.