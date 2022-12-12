Sports World Reacts To Mike Leach Being Hospitalized

Prayers are pouring in for Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
The entertaining coach of the Bulldogs, who is 61, was hospitalized Sunday after suffering an unknown health emergency at his home.
“Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family,” the school announced Sunday.
As soon as word broke and through Sunday night, reactions poured in as the sports world prays and pulls for Leach to bounce back.
As of Monday morning, there’s been no further information or update from Mississippi State University.
However, multiple reports indicate Mike Leach’s condition is “critical.” That hasn’t been confirmed by the school or medical professionals overseeing his care.
As you can tell from the reaction on social media, Leach has left a massive impact on people, and the entire college football world is united in pushing for him to pull through.
The world of college football is simply better when class acts like Mike Leach are in it.
