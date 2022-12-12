Sports World Reacts To Mike Leach Being Hospitalized

Prayers are pouring in for Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

The entertaining coach of the Bulldogs, who is 61, was hospitalized Sunday after suffering an unknown health emergency at his home.

Mike Leach is in the hospital with an unknown health situation. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

“Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family,” the school announced Sunday.

As soon as word broke and through Sunday night, reactions poured in as the sports world prays and pulls for Leach to bounce back.

Pulling for Mike Leach tonight. This clip alone makes him a goddamn American hero.pic.twitter.com/eE9wrgN4nl — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) December 12, 2022

Mike leach is so great man



Here is him folding chairs on the sideline because his receivers who couldn’t catch “ don’t deserve to sit “ 😂😂



Hope he gets well pic.twitter.com/bKkpaMDT3Z — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) December 11, 2022

No, I refuse to imagine a world without Mike Leach in it.



pic.twitter.com/9sbuhMes5y — Recovering Grief Counselor/Auburn Fan (@sheabooskyy) December 12, 2022

All time cameo by Mike Leach on Friday Night Lights. Hope the pirate pulls through🙏 #WreckEm🌵pic.twitter.com/173ByYmklN — Ŧexas Ŧech Barstool 🌵 (@barstoolttu) December 12, 2022

Mike Leach is a phenomenal guy. He and his family could use your prayers tonight. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 12, 2022

This isn’t a Mississippi State thing to me, it’s a college football thing. Mike Leach is one of the most genuine guys in sports and CFB is better because of characters like him.



This is the worst. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 12, 2022

My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family. 🙏🏼 — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 12, 2022

Protect Mike Leach at all costs. Prayers tonight to him. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZC4Feo7hEr — Denlesks (@Denlesks) December 12, 2022

Mike Leach is one of the few coaches who is as good on the field as off. His rants are all-time. His one five years ago on getting married might never be toppedpic.twitter.com/9CJSc3tsUo https://t.co/mvRXXCkczH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 12, 2022

As of Monday morning, there’s been no further information or update from Mississippi State University.

However, multiple reports indicate Mike Leach’s condition is “critical.” That hasn’t been confirmed by the school or medical professionals overseeing his care.

Mike Leach's health situation is critical. Keep the coach and his family in your thoughts. https://t.co/ruy1nLOKaW — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 12, 2022

Latest update on Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/3xnks9yUpg — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) December 12, 2022

As you can tell from the reaction on social media, Leach has left a massive impact on people, and the entire college football world is united in pushing for him to pull through.

The world of college football is simply better when class acts like Mike Leach are in it.

Sports fans pull for Mike Leach to get better. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on Leach as we have them.