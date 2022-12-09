Mike Leach Appears To Rip Former Player In Leaked Audio

The situation between Dillon Johnson and Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has taken another turn.

Johnson went viral when he announced he was leaving the Bulldogs in unique fashion. Most guys enter the portal with a message thanking their coaches. The junior running back released a message claiming Mike Leach doesn’t think he’s “very tough.” Well, his assessment was correct, and leaked audio allegedly proves it.

Dillon Johnson alleged Mike Leach doesn’t think he’s tough. (Credit: Dillon Johnson/Twitter)

“So, Dillon Johnson is leaving, and I’m actually sort of glad because I don’t think he’s very tough,” Leach appeared to say in the leaked audio released by Going for Tew. Judging from the quality of the audio it seems like Leach might have been on the phone, but that’s not totally clear.

You can listen to the short snippet of leaked audio below.

Did Mike Leach do anything wrong?

It’s important to note that it’s not clear at all who Leach was talking to or where the audio came from. All we know for sure is Johnson’s “not very tough” claim in his transfer announcement was exactly what Leach appeared to say in the leaked audio.

If the audio is authentic, and it certainly sounds like it is, Leach was pretty straightforward and blunt. Calling someone not tough might be a bit much for the snowflakes among us in 2022, but we’re talking about major college football.

Mike Leach appeared to call Dillon Johnson not “very tough” in leaked audio. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The reality of the situation is that some players just don’t have the stones to cut it. Doesn’t mean they’re bad people. It just means they don’t have the grit and edge necessary to compete. That’s what Mike Leach appeared to call out in the leaked audio.

If that offends you, then find a different sport to watch. I’d rather have a coach just come right out and say a young man isn’t tough over attempting to massage the message.

Talk straight or just don’t talk at all. Trust me, that’s not an issue Leach will ever deal with, and the world of sports would be better off if more people were that way.

Do you think Leach did anything wrong? Let us know in the comments. I have a feeling a lot of people will agree with my opinion.