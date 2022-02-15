Mike Krzyzewski Reportedly Pushed For Jon Scheyer To Replace Him At Duke Over Tommy Amaker

Videos by OutKick

Following the 2021-22 season, Jon Scheyer is set to replace the retiring Mike Krzyzewski as Duke men’s basketball head coach.

But it wasn’t supposed to be that way, writes New York Post columnist Ian O’Connor in his new book “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski.” The Blue Devils reportedly offered the job to Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, but that wasn’t sufficient enough for Krzyzewski, who favored Scheyer.

This crushed Amaker, who played under Krzyzewski from 1983-87 and served as an assistant on his staff from 1988-97. The 75-year-old, who has led Duke to five NCAA titles, felt he would maintain more control over the program in retirement with Scheyer in charge, rather than Amaker.

“Mike had to explain to Tommy why he couldn’t be the guy,” a Duke source told O’Connor. “He can be Don Corleone when he needs to be.”

After leaving Duke, Amaker, 56, had head coaching stints at Seton Hall (1997-2001) and Michigan (2001-07). Results were a mixed bag at both stops, but Amaker has found great success and stability since becoming the head coach at Harvard. In 14 seasons in Cambridge, Amaker has led the Crimson to a 261-148 record with five NCAA Tournament appearances (2011-15).

Scheyer, meanwhile, has been on Krzyzewski’s staff since 2014 and played under him from 2006-10. At 34, Scheyer will become one of the youngest head coaches in Division I college basketball.

The “Last Dance” if you will for Krzyzewski at Duke sees the Blue Devils with a strong chance to send him off on top. Duke (21-4) currently sits atop the ACC and No. 9 in the nation. Come Selection Sunday on March 13, Duke is expected to be a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

